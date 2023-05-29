Sports
come to Scotland; Pickleball the sport of the stars
It’s a sport with stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew Perry, the Kardashians and even Bill and Melinda Gates as fans, and soon Scotland will hold its first-ever national pickleball championship.
Invented in 1965, Pickleball has become extremely popular in the United States, with over five million registered players.
The sport is a combination of tennisbadminton and table tennis and has 10,000 registered players in Scotland, including a famous face.
More commonly associated with tennis, Judy Murray became a fan of the sport after she first tried it while visiting South Carolina.
She said: The sport has exploded in America. I see the same thing happening here, because it’s so much more accessible than any other sport.
As an older tennis player, I love that it’s a smaller one court, and it’s less hectic. All skills are easily adaptable, so no endless coaching is required.
People can pick it up very quickly, regardless of their age or ability. The nice thing about sports is competition and people can play a game right away. I loved it from the start and I want more Scots to try it.”
Ms Murray added: It can be played on a badminton court that every school and community center across the country has. Its growth is inevitable and I think it is only a matter of time before it becomes an Olympic and Paralympic sport.
I hope sportscotland act quickly and support the growth of this fun, cosy, accessible and highly doable sport.
Former Commonwealth Games table tennis players Corrina Whittaker and Lucy Elliott are hoping to become Scotland’s first-ever pickleball champion at the Scottish Nationals and Masters held June 2-4 in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire.
Elliott represented Scotland at the Birmingham Games last year.
She has type 1 diabetes and says pickleball is one of the most accessible sports.
Judy Murray (right) and former Commonwealth Games table tennis player Lucy Elliott
I want to lead the way and help bring the sport to more people because it’s such a great sport for any age or ability, she said.
It will be a great event with everyone from all over Scotland coming together to play in this. Old habits are hard I am ambitious and competitive, in the end I want to win.
Sport is great for everyone’s physical and mental health healthand pickleball is undoubtedly one of the most accessible sports, so I want more people to play it.
Hopefully we can raise the profile, move the sport forward, and maybe one day there will be an opportunity to represent Great Britain at the Olympics.
Mhairi Adam, Chairman of Pickleball Scotland, said: “I have never seen a sport become so popular so quickly. It is unprecedented. We hope the event will further raise awareness of pickleball and encourage more people to take up the sport. We are ambitious and believe in the sport.
The response to the Championships and the enthusiasm from players across Scotland and beyond has been sensational. The age range goes from eight to 80 and we were excited to see a number of wheelchair athletes compete.
With the increasing popularity of pickleball and the success of these championships, it is clear that this inclusive, fun and friendly sport has a bright future in Scotland.
