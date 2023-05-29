Sports
TCU triumphs in 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Finals
ARLINGTON, Texas TCU defeated Oklahoma State, 12-5, to win the Horned Frogs fourth Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball title in nine years. The Horned Frogs’ offense remained hot as they scored the most points (48) in the Big 12 Championship by a team since 2013.
TCU improved to 4-1 in the Big 12 Championship final (2014, 2016, 2021, 2023).
The attendance of 14,673 for the final is a Big 12 Championship record, while the championship’s total attendance of 132,291 was the second highest in competition history.
TCU got on the board in the second inning on an RBI infield single by Anthony Silva that scored Tre Richardson. Luke Boyers followed with a three-run home run to center right to give the Horned Frogs a 4–0 lead.
In the top of the third inning, Richardson hit a bases-clearing double that scored Brayden Taylor and Karson Bowen, but Cole Fontenelle was thrown out at home by Oklahoma State third baseman Tyler Wulfert. The inning continued with an RBI-single by Austin Davis on which Kurtis Byrne scored.
Oklahoma State reacted with two runs of its own in the bottom of the inning. A basesloaded walk by Nolan Schubart and an RBI fielder’s choice by Wulfert cut the lead to 8-2 after three innings.
TCU scored a run in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI groundout by Davis that made it 9-2.
Both teams remained scoreless until the top of the seventh inning when Davis singled for the Horned Frogs and Byrne scored. Oklahoma State scored three more runs in the bottom of the seventh on a three-run home run by Schubart to make it a 10–5 game.
The Horned Frogs answered in the next half inning with Taylor’s two-run home run, giving TCU a 12-5 lead for the rest of the game.
Taylor was named the Championship’s Most Outstanding Player.
Chase Hoover pitched the first two innings for TCU, giving up two hits, two runs, three walks and striking out four. He was relieved by Luke Savage (W, 3-3) who threw four innings with two hits, no runs and one walk on two strikeouts. Garrett Wright ended the game by striking out the Horned Frogs.
Ben Abram led off the game for the Cowboys (L, 8-3) with 2.0 innings, giving up four hits, four runs, no walks and three strikeouts.
During the game, it was announced that Oklahoma State will host a regional event in Stillwater June 2-5. The full rosters for the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship will be revealed Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2. TCU receives the Big 12’s automatic bid on the field.
2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship All-Tournament Team
C: Karson Bowen, TCU
1B: David Mendham, State of Oklahoma
2B: Brady Day, Kansas State
3B: Brayden Taylor, TCU
SS: Marcus Brown, Oklahoma State
FROM: John Spikerman, Oklahoma
FROM: Elijah Nunez, TCU
FROM: Nolen Hester, Texas Tech
DH: Kurtis Byrne, TCU
SP: German Fajardo, Kansas State
SP: Brennan Phillips, State of Oklahoma
SP: Kyle Robinson, Texas Tech
RP: Ben Abeldt, TCU
Most Outstanding Player:
Brayden Taylor, TCU
A tie resulted in an extra starting pitcher in the team.
2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship
Wednesday, May 24
Game 1 No. 4 TCU 16, No. 5 Kansas State 3, (7 inn.) 9 a.m. ESPNU
Game 2 No. 8 Kansas 6, No. 1 Texas 3 12:30pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 3 No. 7 Oklahoma 9, No. 2 Oklahoma State 5 4 pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 4 No. 6 Texas Tech 6, No. 3 West Virginia 2 7:30 PM Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Thursday, May 25
Game 5 No. 5 Kansas State 6, No. 1 Texas 0 9 am Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 6 No. 2 Oklahoma State 3, No. 3 West Virginia 2 12:30pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 7 No. 4 TCU 14, No. 8 Kansas 4 (8 inn.) 4 p.m. ESPNU
Game 8 No. 6 Texas Tech 10, No. 7 Oklahoma 9 7:30 PM ESPNU
Friday May 26
Game 9 No. 5 Kansas State 7, No. 8 Kansas 1pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 10 No. 2 Oklahoma State 8, No. 7 Oklahoma 3 6:30pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Saturday May 27
Game 11 No. 4 TCU 6, No. 5 Kansas State 3 9 am Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 12 No. 2 Oklahoma State 8, No. 6 Texas Tech 1 12:30pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Game 14 No. 2 Oklahoma State 6, No. 6 Texas Tech 5pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sunday May 28
Game 15 Championship Game – No. 4 TCU 12, No. 2 Oklahoma State 5 5pm ESPN2
All times listed as Central and subject to change
|
