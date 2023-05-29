Texas Football recruits a hulking special assistant in Paul Chryst

Over the past few days, a number of several major special assistants have been hired that have turned up this spring for Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian. We already discussed the additions of longtime college defensive coach Payam Saadat and veteran NFL coach/special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis to the staff as special assistants to the head coach.

The largest of the three special assistants of the offseason head coach hires to date was reported by Orangebloods’ Anwar Richardson in a tweet on the morning of May 28. Richardson tweeted that former Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst will be coming to Texas. staff “as an offensive analyst” ahead of the 2023 season.

Multiple other reports on May 28 confirm Texas is hiring Chryst for the staff, including CBS Sports.

Chryst will reportedly carry the title of Special Assistant to the head coach, the same as the aforementioned Saadat and DeCamillis.

Texas Football recruits another brilliant special assistant in Paul Chryst

Chryst will work with offensive line coach/offense coordinator Kyle Flood to help with ground play and blocking. Meanwhile, Saadat works with the defense and DeCamillis assists Jeff Banks on special teams.

Texas has made some huge additions to the workforce among the special assistants hired this spring.

-Paul Chryst (ex-Wisconsin head coach), will help Kyle Flood with O-Line

-Joe DeCamillis (Veteran 30+ Year NFL ST Coach/Coordinator)

After eight years as Wisconsin head coach, Chryst will help Texas establish its offensive identity in the trenches. His ground-and-pound style emphasizes setting the tone with big and physical people along the offensive line for the inside zone run game.

Something that will sound familiar to Texas fans regarding Chryst’s offensive philosophy is the emphasis on having “big people” in the trenches to get bodies off the line of scrimmage. That lines up pretty well with the philosophy Flood has about what he wants his personnel to look like in the trenches.

Chryst also liked to use two tight end sets and even fullbacks in the backfield to overwhelm the opposing defense. But there were multiple ways he liked to plan and line up different personnel to get the best out of the opposing defense.

Chryst has consistently produced 1,000-yard rushers thanks to his back-friendly offensive system

While Chryst was happy to use the inside zone to set the tone on the ground, he utilized multiple different blocking and running schemes to get the job done.

In the above video of Jonathan Taylor running to a big win against Ohio State in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game, Wisconsin pulls the center left through the B-gap to clear a clear lane for the back. This was a well-executed plan to block holes by each of the three Wisconsin offensive linemen.

Of course, having a running back as talented as Taylor helps make that explosive run possible. But it was still impressive to see the size of the runway that Wisconsin was able to generate when Ohio State actually had the numbers advantage in the box on this pre-game snap.

You can see Taylor in this video above against Iowa taking advantage of a job on this inside zone play that shifts the tight end to block inside while also being able to trick the eyes of safety with a nice quick movement to the left.

And those two plays are just the beginning of the various ways Chryst was able to effectively use different zone and gap-blocking schemes to open up lanes inside for Taylor, as well as other Badger rushers, to find room to run.

Chryst’s track record of producing 1,000-yard rushers at multiple stops over the decades of his journey as the college head coach and/or offensive coordinator is quite impressive.

The first 1,000-yard rusher Chryst coached came in the late 1990s in his second year of his first Division 1A coordinator job, with the Oregon State Beavers. Oregon State running back ran for 1,028 yards and 13 rushing scores as a freshman during the 1998 season.

And after spending about half a decade as a tight coach in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers and then Wisconsin in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Chryst was back on his ways coaching 1,000-yard rushers in college as an offensive coordinator. Chryst was hired back by Oregon State in 2003 and 2004 to be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He coached the second 1,000-yard rusher during his time as OC at Oregon State in 2003, with star running back Steven Jackson exploding for over 1,500 rushing yards and a whopping 19 rushing scores.

Upon returning to Wisconsin in 2005 (as the co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach), Chryst began a nearly two-decade-long streak helping produce 1,000-yard rushers at Madison.

Here’s a rundown of all the 1,000-yard rushers Chryst coached in Wisconsin (and in Pitt during his time as head coach of the Panthers from 2012-2014).

Brian Calhoun (2005): 1,636 rushing yards, 22 rushing TDs

PJ Hill (2006): 1,569 yards, 15 touchdowns

PJ Hill (2007): 1,212 yards, 14 touchdowns

PJ Hill (2008): 1,161 yards, 13 touchdowns

John Clay (2009): 1,517 yards, 18 touchdowns

John Clay (2010): 1,012 yards, 14 touchdowns

James White (2010): 1,052 yards, 14 touchdowns

Montee Ball (2011): 1,923 yards, 33 touchdowns

Ray Graham (2012): 1,042 yards, 11 touchdowns

James Conner (2014): 1,765 yards, 26 touchdowns

Corey Clement (2016): 1,375 yards, 15 touchdowns

Jonathan Taylor (2017): 1,977 yards, 13 touchdowns

Jonathan Taylor (2018): 2,194 yards, 16 touchdowns

Jonathan Taylor (2019): 2,003 yards, 21 touchdowns

Braelon Allen (2021): 1,268 yards, 12 touchdowns

It’s also worth noting that Chryst has coached multiple Heisman finalists and half a dozen players who have finished in the top 10 of the Heisman ballot over the decades, most of which have been running backs.

The point I’m trying to prove here is that it wasn’t just a few talented backs that Chryst happened to coach that led to his producing so many 1,000-yard rushers at Oregon State, Pitt, and Wisconsin since the late 1990s.

Chryst should be able to put in some of these plans and blocking stunts to help Texas offend the upcoming season. But he can also influence the use and blocking of Texas’ tight ends ability and the vision of all these young and talented running backs.

Rushers like redshirt sophomore Jonathon Brooks, true freshman CJ Baxter Jr. and sophomore Jaydon Blue should also benefit greatly from including some of Chryst’s blocking schemes in the Texas offensive playbook.

I can’t help but think that Chryst is almost as big an asset among the special assistants to the Longhorns as former TCU head coach Gary Patterson was to Sark last season. And the combination of adding Chryst, DeCamillis and Saadat for each side of the ball means that Sark and the Longhorns are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to these special assistants this offseason.