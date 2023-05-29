Sports
Former NFL player has a message for Alabama football this season
Alabama football hasn’t won a national championship in two years, but the program is hungry for this season.
Nick Saban has a mix of experienced players and young names looking to restore the dynasty to its greatness.
Corey Miller, a former NFL player, had one entry for the Crimson Tide for the fall. As the father of former Tide standout Christian Miller, Corey wants to know how badly the Alabama players want to be great and return to dominance.
“The mentality is in your profession on the field. How bad do you want it?” Miller asked on a recent episode of The Bama standard. “It’s going to cost you. I can tell you that you will have to do things you don’t want to do. I can tell you that you will have to do more than the next person. These things keep you focused.”
Miller talked about players breaking away from others who don’t want to continue the hard work.
“It costs you something to be special,” he said. “It costs you something to be great. Less than one percent make it in this competition. This is not easy what you do. You’re doing something 99 percent of people can’t do. Am I willing to put in the work? No matter what. Am I willing to do more?”
Does The Tide have a group of players looking to do more in the fall? Coach Saban will certainly try to squeeze it out.
