Sports
Women’s tennis suddenly has a big(ish) three
Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka have won five Grand Slam titles together. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have won
Swiatek, Rybakina and Sabalenka have been at the top of the sport for about a year now. A combination of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic has been there in the last 20.
Swiatek, the world number 1 from Poland; Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion who was born and raised in Russia but represents Kazakhstan; and Sabalenka, the 2023 Australian Open champion from Belarus, are still largely only known to tennis nerds. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are among the most recognizable athletes in the world.
So it is with the utmost hesitation, caution and respect for what has happened before that someone should use the term Big Three when talking about Swiatek, 21, Rybakina, 23 and Sabalenka, 25.
And yet something has been going on with this group in the rivalry-starved women’s game of late, something that could all come together in a glorious rumble over the next two weeks at the French Open. The first of three to play at Roland Garros, Sabalenka began her tournament with a victory over Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in a match steeped in wartime bitterness. Swiatek and Rybakina’s first round matches are scheduled for Tuesday, with Swiatek facing Cristina Bucsa in 70th and Rybakina facing Linda Fruhvirtova, an 18-year-old in 59th.
Since Australia’s Ashleigh Barty retired while topping the rankings in March 2022 at the age of 25, Swiatek, Rybakina and Sabalenka have won almost all of the most prestigious trophies. They’ve beaten each other many times on their way to the circle of winners, giving hope to tennis executives, if not the rest of the field, that the women’s game may be on the cusp of the kind of rivalry it’s been missing for about a decade. , perhaps even as far back as when Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters battled for supremacy.
It’s what you want, the best players playing each other over and over again, said Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the WTA Tour, during a recent interview.
The budding rivalry even has a geopolitical backstory to add some fuel and antagonism. Swiatek was one of the most outspoken critics of the Russian invasion and helped raise millions of dollars to support relief efforts in Ukraine. When she plays, she wears a pin with the flag of Ukraine on it. Rybakina and Sabalenka are from the two countries that are at war, as Kostyuk reminded everyone on Sunday.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to throw the sport into disarray, especially when players from the Eastern European nations most affected by the conflict compete. Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Sabalenka after their game on Sunday.
Swiatek has never gone as far as Kostyuk and the other players from Ukraine, but whatever relationship Swiatek has with her two biggest rivals, it’s a chilly one. Swiatek said that she, Rybakina and Sabalenka respect each other but have no relationship at all outside of court. Also, she said, she tries not to think about politics when she plays.
When I think about the player, like personally, it doesn’t help, she said. We don’t really have time in a game to overanalyze everything else.
However, there has certainly been no shortage of matches to analyze.
Swiatek has already lost to Rybakina three times this year at the Australian Open, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, and then this month at the Italian Open in Rome, where she retired after injuring her leg early in the third set . Rybakina went on to win the tournament.
Rybakina has provided a blueprint for overthrowing Swiatek, a three-time Grand Slam tournament winner. Few could in 2022, when Swiatek racked up 37 straight wins at one point. But Rybakina is one of the most powerful players in the game and she uses that ability to get close to Swiatek’s heels.
It’s always a tough fight against Iga, Rybakina said earlier this year. Everyone wants to beat her.
Swiatek defeated Sabalenka in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, in April (with a car on the line). Sabalenka returned the favor in May in the final of the Madrid Open.
Sabalenka defeated Rybakina to win the Australian Open in January. In March, Rybakina defeated Sabalenka to win the title in Indian Wells, which is considered an unofficial fifth Grand Slam tournament in the sport.
Women’s tennis needs this kind of consistency to see the world number 1 and world number 2 face each other in the final, Sabalenka said after her win in Madrid. It’s more intense.
She has also made it clear that overtaking Swiatek for No. 1 has been her main motivation for the past year and that having a specific goal has helped her figure out what she needs to improve to get there.
It resembles the dynamic that Federer, Nadal and Djokovic experienced at the height of their success. They knew they were better than just about everyone else, knew the guns their stiffest rivals were putting forward, and knew that finding a way to answer them had to be their number one priority.
Swiatek said it’s more fun this way, and not just for the spectators. So many matches against the same tough outs and so many familiar tactics to fight make the sport a search for solutions to very specific problems.
Pretty exciting, because I’ve never had that in my career, she said. Extra motivation, for sure.
Not quite a Big Three yet, but not that far away, and much closer than women’s tennis has ever been.
