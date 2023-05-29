Women’s tennis suddenly has a big(ish) three

And yet something has been going on with this group in the rivalry-starved women’s game of late, something that could all come together in a glorious rumble over the next two weeks at the French Open. The first of three to play at Roland Garros, Sabalenka began her tournament with a victory over Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in a match steeped in wartime bitterness. Swiatek and Rybakina’s first round matches are scheduled for Tuesday, with Swiatek facing Cristina Bucsa in 70th and Rybakina facing Linda Fruhvirtova, an 18-year-old in 59th.

Since Australia’s Ashleigh Barty retired while topping the rankings in March 2022 at the age of 25, Swiatek, Rybakina and Sabalenka have won almost all of the most prestigious trophies. They’ve beaten each other many times on their way to the circle of winners, giving hope to tennis executives, if not the rest of the field, that the women’s game may be on the cusp of the kind of rivalry it’s been missing for about a decade. , perhaps even as far back as when Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters battled for supremacy.

It’s what you want, the best players playing each other over and over again, said Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the WTA Tour, during a recent interview.

The budding rivalry even has a geopolitical backstory to add some fuel and antagonism. Swiatek was one of the most outspoken critics of the Russian invasion and helped raise millions of dollars to support relief efforts in Ukraine. When she plays, she wears a pin with the flag of Ukraine on it. Rybakina and Sabalenka are from the two countries that are at war, as Kostyuk reminded everyone on Sunday.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to throw the sport into disarray, especially when players from the Eastern European nations most affected by the conflict compete. Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Sabalenka after their game on Sunday.