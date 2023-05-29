virginia golf gentlemen | Cavaliers advance to final round at NCAA Championships





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. The No. 16 Virginia men’s golf team made the 15-team cut to advance to the final round of the NCAA Championships on Sunday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Cavaliers shot 3-over 283 during the third round for a 54-hole total of 14-over 854 to finish the day in 10th place. Monday’s final round of stroke play determines the individual champion and the eight teams advancing to the match play portion of the tournament. Some of the guys on the team said if you told them a week ago that we would be in this position, we’d be excited about the opportunity and I think they are, head coach Bowen Sargent said. Monday is a one day shoot out. Hopefully we will come out on the positive side. Freshman Ben James again led UVA by shooting 1-under 69. His three-day total stands at 2-under 208, which puts him in a tie for eighth place. James round contained five birdies and four bogeys. Classmate Bryan Lee shot 1-over 71 and has Virginia’s second best overall score at 3-over 213. He enters the fourth round in 28th place. Like James, Lee had five birdies during his round. George Duangmanee also posted a score of 71, while Deven Patel rounded out UVA’s counters with a 72. Pietro Bovari completed his round with a 74. Patel ranks 55th with a three-round total of 7 over 217, while Duangmanee ranks 74th with 219. and Bovari is 94th at 221. From top to bottom, one to five, we played very consistently, Sargent said. It’s one of the things we talked about leading up to the week you need all five guys in it. That’s a good feeling. Illinois shot 4-under 276 to stay on top of the leaderboard with 6-under 834. Pepperdine posted the best single-round score of the event, shooting 11-under 269 to move into second place at 837. Georgia Techs Ross Steelman leads the field by four shots at 9-under 201. UVA is just one shot behind Vanderbilt and Florida State, who are tied for eighth place. During the Monday round, the Cavaliers will be paired with Auburn and Texas A&M. Those teams tee off from the 10th tee starting at 10:11 AM MST. Live scoring is online at Golfstat.com. Live broadcasts of the tournament will be broadcast by Golf Channel from 5pm to 9pm ET. NCAA Championships

Grayhawk Golf Club

Scottsdale, Arizona.

Par 70, 7,289 yards

Results third round



Team results

1.Illinois 285-273-276-834

2. Peperdine 281-287-269-837

3. Florida 283-278-278-839

4. North Carolina 282-284-275-841

5.Georgia Tech 280-286-276-842

6. Stanford 290-286-274-850

7. State of Arizona 291-281-279-851

8. State of Florida 284-287-282-853

8. Vanderbilt 282-288-283-853

10.Virginia 290-281-283-854

11. Maroon 288-286-282-856

12. Texas A&M 289-285-283-857

13. Alabama 290-282-289-861

14. Georgia 285-291-288-864

15. State of Ohio* 287-295-284-866

15. Texas Tech* 282-295-289-866

The top 15 teams advance to the 4th round

17. Oklahoma 287-293-287-867

18. Arkansas 281-301-288-870

19.Texas 295-292-285-872

20. San Francisco 285-294-294-873

21. Colorado 292-287-295-874

22. Duke 290-300-288-878

23. Chattanooga 294-300-285-879

23.BYU 289-287-303-879

25. New Mexico 293-296-291-880

25. State of Mississippi 292-295-294-880

27.Oregon 292-291-299-882

28. State of Colorado 296-299-290-885

29. East Tennessee St. 302-297-286-886

30. Baylor 304-297-292-893

* Playoff Monday to determine 15th place Individual Leaders

1. Ross Steelman, Georgia Tech 64-69-68-201

2. Neal Shipley, State of Ohio 70-68-67-205

2. Dylan Menate, North Carolina 68-70-67-205 Virginia results

8.Ben James 71-68-69-208

28. Bryan Lee 72-70-71-213

55. Deven Patel 72-73-72-217

74. George Duangmanee 77-71-71-219

94. Pietro Bovari 75-72-74-221

