BCCI does not support hybrid model for Asia Cup, but no final decision has been made yet





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not support the hybrid model proposed by its Pakistani counterparts for the upcoming Asia Cup, even though the meeting between the office holders of the three members of the continental body could not lead to a good come to an end. conclusion on this.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had said that a final decision on the organization of the 2023 Asia Cup will be taken on the sidelines of the IPL final, which is expected to be attended by a host of senior dignitaries from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). ). Representatives of the boards of directors of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka attended the meeting, but Bangladesh Cricket Board Chairman Nazmul Hassan was unable to attend due to personal commitments. No conclusion was reached during the discussions. The Indian board had invited heads of all major cricketing nations to witness the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. It is clear that Afghanistan and Sri Lanka supported the Indian administration’s position to oppose the hybrid model where the tournament is played in two countries, as India refuses to go to Pakistan to play matches – and felt that the scheduling was a would take a toll on the players. The broadcasters are also not keen on a hybrid model. BCCI logo. (FILE) Despite no decision yet, the Indian Board will hold another meeting at a neutral venue and the Pakistan Cricket Council (PCB) will also be invited for further talks. The ACC is chaired by Shah and it is learned that Oman Cricket Chairman Pankaj Khimji, who is also the Vice President of the ACC, has been given the responsibility to resolve the thorny issue. The Indian board does not mind playing in Sri Lanka with PCB hosting the tournament. However, BCCI believes that playing cricket in the UAE, PCB’s preferred neutral location, will not be possible in the month of September due to extreme temperatures. Bilateral cricket has fallen victim to tense political ties between India and Pakistan over the past year and a half and the neighboring countries now only play each other in multi-team events at neutral venues. The Indian board has cited security concerns and ruled out traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in September, prompting the PCB to offer India the option of playing their matches in the United Arab Emirates in what is being called a hybrid model . Such an arrangement could have serious implications for the 50-over World Cup in India later this year, as well as the 2025 Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan.

