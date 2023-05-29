Top 5 Non-Conference Games in 2023 College Football Season

Looking ahead to the 2023 college football season, here are five non-conference games that will have the biggest impact on the College Football Playoff chase.

College football season is getting closer by the day and we are now less than 100 days away from kickoff.

Looking ahead to non-conference play, there are some marquee matchups that will impact the playoff race. Many of the games are rematches from last season, as there was a series of home and away games, but there are a ton of non-conference college football games to be excited about.

Here are the five you need to know about the 2023 college football season.

5. Notre Dame at Clemson (Nov. 14)

This is a big game, not just for Notre Dame football, but for the Clemson Tigers and the entire ACC really. Clemson was still in the mix for the College Football Playoff last season, but the Irish beat them in South Bend.

With the way Notre Dame football also beat North Carolina – the other entrant in the ACC championship game – the Irish probably just should have won the ACC. Except Notre Dame wants to be independent.

For Clemson, this is a chance to prove they are still among the elite of college football and this non-conference victory is essential to building a solid resume as the ACC is again considered pretty weak outside of Florida state.

It is also crucial for the Irish. This isn’t the last time you’ll see Notre Dame football on this list, as the Irish have some marquees. They need to win two out of three to at least qualify for the playoffs.

And since this game comes in November, just a few weeks before the selection committee will choose the top four, it will be essential for both teams and therefore it cracks our top five 2023 non-conference college football games.