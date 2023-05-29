Djokovic no longer avoids the age factor

“35 is the new 25,” joked Novak Djokovic at this year’s Australian Open. “He can go two, three, four… for a few more years…” said his coaches Marian Vajda (they broke up in 2022) and Goran Ivanisevic, even this year, alluding to exactly the same thing. Now 36 years old and regularly asked to check his physical condition, Djokovic no longer shrugs off these questions. Something has changed at Roland-Garros this year.

The Serb admitted on Saturday that his body is feeling the wear and tear of a long career, even though he feels he still has fuel in the tank. Now would be the best time to use it: Djokovic is seeking a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, and his only active rival, Rafael Nadal, is out of this tournament.

“I want to believe I’m ready,” said Djokovic.

“Grand Slams are my priority, they motivate me the most. The best news is that I have no physical problems, knock on wood, continued the 2016 and 2021 French Open winner, who struggled with his elbow during the clay-court season.

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) during a training session of Roland-Garros 2023 – Zuma / Panoramic

Djokovic ‘calibrated for Grand Slams’

“When a Slam gets closer, when I have to prepare and approach it, I feel more comfortable and inspired than at any other tournament. I’ve mentally calibrated myself to focus on Slams, they’re the priority now, along with playing for Serbia, and winning a tournament other than a Slam is now just an added bonus for me.

It all started during the English part of the press conference. It was a bit unusual to see Djokovic talk openly and give a long answer about how his body wasn’t the same as before. Rather, when that subject came up, he was joking or not going into too much detail.

Novak Djokovic in Rome 2023 (AI/Reuters/Panoramic)

“I don’t have any physical issues to worry about. So that’s most important to me. You know, I want to feel good at a Grand Slam. I mean, that was the case with Australia this year. To be honest, I played great tennis in Adelaide and had a good run up, and then I actually got slightly injured in the last few games in Adelaide and even more so in practice week for Australia. So I was dealing with that injury throughout the tournament, which was not pleasant. But you know, I won the tournament, so it was great to be able to win it like this.

“But you know, hopefully I don’t have to go through something like that. But I must be ready that such things may happen more today than before. So part of me is confident and always striving to win Grand Slams and the biggest titles in this sport but I also have to be humble about the fact that things are a little bit different you know with the way I feel feel on the field month after month, you know. The beating is harder than before, physically,” he concluded with a smile.

The impact of Nadal’s withdrawal on Djokovic

Nadal’s withdrawal, after long months of absence due to his physical condition, also rang a bell with the Serb. “It got me thinking about my career and how long I’m going to play. So far I’m not going to make an announcement today, but when I think about it, you know, I also felt a little emotional about what he said.

“I felt this was a moment to share because I was overwhelmed by the news that 2024 would be the last of Nadal’s career,” Djokovic admitted in Serbian. “It’s true he’s a year older and he had more injuries than me, but he was basically from the same generation and we spent so many years in the Tour together.”

I think John McEnroe said he felt a part of him was left with Bjorn Borg when the Swede decided to retire at the age of 26. When I heard the news about Nadal, I thought about that quote from Johns Novak Djokovic

He heard an echo from history as he processed the news. “I think John McEnroe said he felt part of him had left Bjorn Borg when the Swede decided to retire at the age of 26. When I heard the news about Nadal, I thought about that quote from Johns for a moment, Djokovic said before saying, “I’m not going to lie to you and say I haven’t thought about my retirement and what that would look like, but I have still fuel in my tank. Well, see how long it will take, I don’t have a date or anything. It depends on how I feel physically.

Djokovic: “More difficulties and more pain”

He added: “When I said in English that things are not the same as they used to be, I meant that the way my body reacts is not as ideal as it was ten years ago. I used to recover much faster, now I have more trouble and more pain, something always happens every week (with the body). It also depends on the mental side, how long I stay motivated, considering that I have achieved almost everything in this sport.”

In the past, Djokovic often referred to himself as “the wolf hungry for more”, and the question is – how long will that flame burn?

“I am completely honest with you. I’ve asked this question too, but it’s not like I think about it all the time. The desire is still there, but things can change quickly. I am 36, I have been a professional for 20 years. I don’t like to look at age as a deciding factor, I pay attention to how my general condition is and if I enjoy it. History is at stake, and it has been for more than five years now. Almost every tournament there is something like oh now you can achieve this or break this record. I think I’ve broken a lot of records, but that still motivates me to keep going.

New kids are coming and we’ll see how long I want to keep pushing Novak Djokovic

“That’s one of the biggest reasons why I keep playing. At this level, I think you should set clear goals and have a path you follow to achieve them. That kind of attitude got me where I am today. On the other hand, things are changing, new kids are coming and we’ll see how long I want to keep pushing.

In Paris, Djokovic has a chance to win his 23rd Slam title, which would put him one trophy above Nadal in the race for most majors. “When I look at the results of my career, I have a better chance at Wimbledon and at the US Open. Nadal is not in Paris this year and that changes things because he has prevented me from winning a few more titles here But I’ve won the trophy twice and I’ve managed to beat Rafa twice, in 2015 and 2021. I felt really good during practice week. I see players complaining that the balls are big and the conditions being slower it’s slower but for now I feel and play really well I hope it stays that way.

In the first round of Roland Garros, Djokovic is scheduled to face world no. 114 Aleksandar Kovacevic on Monday.