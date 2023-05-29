Table tennis veteran Luchenkova says goodbye positively at GSSE 2023





Viktoria Lucenkova has been a mainstay of Malta’s table tennis team in recent years, winning several medals at the biennial Games, but this time the Slovakian-born player will have a greater influence on her team as she has been assigned the role of national coach and team. captain. It has always been a pleasure and a challenge for me to represent Malta and contribute to winning medals in team, doubles or singles events, she said. This year is even more special for me. It is the first time that I will play the GSSE on my own soil. I think it will also be my last international event as a professional player. So I want to make it as successful and memorable as possible. Luchenkova admits that her preparation for the Games was different as she was responsible for preparing every member of the team. The preparation was physical, technical, tactical and league games in France as usual, she said. But this time it was a bit different for me as I took on the role of national coach and will play as team captain during the Games. It’s a big responsibility for me, now I have to make sure every member of the team is as well prepared as I am. The GSSE women’s table tennis event will have a very high world level, with a minimum of three players from the world top 80 and the highest ranked player is currently number 17 in the world. The teams are very balanced. It will be a big challenge for our team, hopefully the home crowd will come and support us and help us give our best. In addition, it will be a unique opportunity to see the world’s best players perform in Malta. Asked how these Games can help promote the sport, Luchenkova said: It is good to see Malta improving its sporting culture into a sustainable and professional environment. Recently, many interesting and popular sports projects have been launched here that have made sports more accessible and professional for children and teenagers. The GSSE is certainly one of them. I am convinced that it will inspire and motivate many more children to start or become successful in sports.

