SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. The University of Colorado men’s golf team was cruising through much of the third round of Sunday’s NCAA Championship Finals, but struggled along the stretch, finishing 21st out of 30 teams.

The top 15 teams advanced to Monday’s final round. Colorado, ranked No. 48, hung around the cut line for the first 11 holes of the day, ranging from tied for 13th to tied for 16th; but the tougher back nine that had been baking in the sun all day began to catch up with the Buffs, as well as most of the teams that had the afternoon tee times. Only 3-over par as the team through 11, the four scorers finished 12-over on the last seven holes, with only two birdies, eight bogeys and three double bogeys on the stretch, including 5-over alone at number 18, the toughest hole of the day and tournament.

No. 3 Illinois maintained its lead, as the Fighting Illini pulled in a second consecutive under-team round of 4-under 276 to finish three rounds of play at 6-under 834. 8 Pepperdine moved three spots into second after the Waves shot the round of the tournament, an 11-under 269 Sunday for a total score of 3-under 837. No. 3 Florida (839), No. 4 North Carolina (841) and No. 5 Georgia Tech (842) round out the top five.

Ohio State and Texas Tech share 15th and last spot, affecting the nine individuals who can also advance to the final round; one is CU sophomore Dylan McDermott .

McDermott carded a second consecutive 2-over 72 that put him in 44th place with a 5-over 215; that placed him either in the fourth round as an individual or in a playoff with two others for one of nine individuals not affiliated with an advancing team to play on Monday. If Texas Tech wins the team playoff, there will be no individual playoff as one Ohio State player advances; if Ohio State wins, two Tech players advance and McDermott is in a three-man playoff for the final two spots.

For the second straight round, the recently named PING-All West Region performer had two birdies and 12 pars with four bogeys, and over the three days he had six birds, a team-high 37 pars and 11 bogeys. He played the par-4s with just 1-over, tied for 13th in a 156-man field.

“We won’t know until after the team playoff or an individual playoff in the morning. Dylan is in the mix for the final round, and if he makes it it will be a great way to start an excellent year for shutting him down,” CU said. head coach Roy Edwards said.

sophomore Justin Beaver formed a 3-over 73 to close things out, totaling a 10-over 220 that put him tied for 81st. He had one birdie and 13 pars with four bogeys on Sunday; his birdie came in at No. 3 leaving him 1-under at the time, the only time a buff was in a red (under) number all day. He hung around par until he closed with bogeys.

sophomore Tucker Clark also finished with a 3-over 73 for a 10-over 220 and a tie for 81st. He had a team-high four birdies with eight pars against five bogeys and a double; his eight birdies were also a team-best for the tournament. Clark, who is from nearby Paradise Valley about 20 miles north of Phoenix, recorded CU’s low round of the event with a 3-under 67, which was the second best round of the second round and the third best score in an NCAA Finals. by a buffalo.

freshman Hunter Swanson wrapped things up with a 7-over 77, giving him an overall performance of 13-over 223 that put him tied for 111th. A rough stretch of bogey-bogey-double on holes 13 through 15 and ended with a double on 18 that boosted his score. Only the seventh Buff freshman to compete in the NCAA Finals, his 13-over relative to par was the best for a 54- or 72-hole tournament.

sophomore Jack Holland could never get much going as he posted a second consecutive 9-over 79 for a 24-over 234 total to finish 150th. He had 11 pars on Sunday, his best in three rounds, but had five bogeys and two doubles. He had only one birdie in the first round.

“Tough day today, of course,” said Edwards. “We held on for most of the round, but our short game wasn’t good today and that was probably the difference. But I’m really proud of the team’s fight. We were there expecting to make the cut and then to go on to let the game play, so at this point we are disappointed.

“Definitely very happy with the season overall, finishing 21st in the country is always positive,” added Edwards. “This is a very special group of players on the team and we are very excited about what the future holds for this group. I look forward to seeing how much better they get this summer.”

Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman now leads after all three rounds and after going 2-under 68 on Sunday, he extended his lead to four strokes. At 9-under par 201, he leads North Carolina’s Dylan Menante and Ohio State’s Neil Shipley, both of whom have carded 67s and are 5-under over 54 holes; three others are at 4-under 206.

The two-team playoffs begin at 9:00 AM MST, followed by the individual playoffs if necessary; the fourth round right now is scheduled to begin at 11am MST. The top eight teams then move on to match play, with quarter-finals and semi-finals on May 30 and the championship game on May 31.

COMMENTS: CU’s 21st-place finish is ninth in 16 appearances in the NCAA Championship Finals Several former Buffaloes came to watch the team on Sunday, including two members of the 1981 team that finished 11th Steve Jones (the ’96 US Open champion) and Rick Kramer Another former Buff, Justin Bardgett (’10) is assistant coach with Illinois How hard was No. 18 on Sunday? The 156 players in the field all scored one birdie and 74 pars, equating to 81 bogeys or worse (including 17 doubles or higher) When the Buffs began teeing off, the temperature was 95 degrees, the hottest of the three rounds . The average score for all 468 rounds through 54 holes was 72.93; it was a low point 72.26 overall on Sunday, 71.07 in the morning, 73.45 in the afternoon (it was 73.29 on Saturday, 73.24 on Friday) Colorado played the par-3s at 21-over (28th in the field, Stanford leads at 2-under), the par-4s at 41-over (tied for 17th; Georgia Tech and Illinois were tops at 11-over) and the par-5s even (tied for 18th; North Carolina was 14-under) The Buffs just had 25 birdies (26th, Pepperdine had 53) and their 165 pars tied for 17th (Florida and Florida State had the highs of 192) Only four eagles totaled in three rounds (only one on a par-5) Senior Jack Hughes was the alternate on both trips to the NCAA regionals and finals, but was not called up to fill in (five schools used the NCAA grant: Arkansas, Duke, Mississippi State, Oregon, and Texas A&M) The Buffs went the compete against each other 119 schools in Division I, the most in their history, and finished with one 147-74-5 record, a 66.2 win percentage McDermott’s average over 40 rounds this season is up 70.08and is in position to break Yannik Paul’s record of 70.24, set in 2017-18. McDermott was one of only 13 (out of 30) players designated No. 1 to lead their teams through three rounds (he averaged 71.67 over three rounds, which was better than the average of 72.21 for the other 29 players who were designated as the best player on their team).

NOTES II: Of the four Pac-12 schools that made the NCAA Finals, No. 8 Stanford and No. 4 Arizona State finished the third round in sixth and seventh place, respectively. Colorado was 21st and No. 19 Oregon was 27th.



NOTES III: Brigham Young is not allowed to participate on Sunday; the NCAA allowed them to play after the Thursday practice rounds, with markers supervising their play; the Cougars 23-over round of 303 was applied on Sunday, and BYU dropped from tied for 13th to tied for 23rd.