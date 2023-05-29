Curators and DBs will play a crucial role in 2023

Alabama Football will need commitment and execution from the entire roster to return to the pinnacle of college football in 2023, but the performance of a few position groups in particular will be critical.

Bama’s wide reception area and side area both look good on paper, but their play on the field will determine whether or not they win a championship.

When John Metchie and Jameson Williams went down in the 2021 postseason, Alabama Football’s young receivers struggled to perform consistently and dropped far too many passes. As a result, the Metchie and Williams losses hampered Crimson Tide’s offense and ultimately cost Bama a national title.

To the dismay of the fan base, this battle continued into 2022. Despite having a full off-season of prep, Alabama’s receivers continued to be plagued with dropouts and other concentration-related errors. The group had talent, but no one seemed ready to take the lead in a leadership role.

Alabama returns this fall many of his pass catchers from last season, but the group must show significant improvement. The belief is that JUCO transfer Malik Benson has the skills and the mindset to be the alpha in the room.

Still, returners like senior Jermaine Burton, junior Ja’Corey Brooks and sophomore Isaiah Bond will play a vital role in the offense and must be reliable. Alabama can’t afford these receivers dropping many easy passes.

To further emphasize the importance of the receiver play, it is still unknown who will start as quarterback for the Crimson Tide. Regardless of who wins the job, Bama’s QB will be a largely unproven commodity who has yet to start more than a handful of games in his career.

Ideally, either Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson or Tyler Buchner will surprise everyone and rise to stardom in 2023. However, we have to assume for now that the Alabama quarterbacks need all the help they can get.

Alabama Football: Secondary is being tested

Alabama’s defensive backs will be equally critical to the team’s success this year. The Crimson Tide has a mostly new look led by junior cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and senior safety Malachi Moore. It welcomes in a star-studded group of newcomers, including freshman safety Caleb Downs, transfer safety Jaylen Key and transfer angle Trey Amos.

With so many new faces and many versatile pieces, there are question marks over how the secondary depth map will shake out. Somehow this group has to find a way to perform consistently. Secondary looked fragile at times last year, and Alabama Football is set to play some of the best passing offenses in college football in 2023.

It faces Texas early in the season, with quarterback Quinn Ewers getting another crack at the Bama defense. The Longhorns’ receiving corps is being considered one of the best in the country, and includes playmaking wide receivers like Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and Isaiah Neyor. It also features athletic tight Ja’Tavion Sanders, and welcomes Georgia transfer AD Mitchell and 5-star recruit Johntay Cook to the fringes.

This early test will tell us a lot about the young secondary for Alabama Football. In conference play, Bama will face teams like Tennessee, LSU and Texas A&M, all of which have top-10 receiving corps according to On3.

Should the Crimson Tide reach the SEC title game, it will likely play Georgia. The Bulldogs will also have a new quarterback, but in addition to having the best collection of tight ends in the sport, they are also returning plenty of talent at the wide receiver.

If Alabama can run this gauntlet and make it to the College Football Playoff, it can expect explosive offenses like USC or Ohio State.

Every position group on the Alabama Football roster needs to perform at a high level this season, but the receivers and the DBs will both be big determinants of the team’s success.