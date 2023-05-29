Brothers Bryan: How ‘twin energy’ fueled tennis’ biggest double act ever





When you spend every moment of every day with a different person, eating, sleeping, training, competing, it’s not surprising that you develop a formidable partnership, especially if you share the same DNA.

For Bob and Mike Bryan, their twin energy has been at the heart of their triumphs and titles at the tennis court, a synergy that only grew stronger as they spent the better part of 23 years traveling the world together.

The Bryan brothers, as they became known in the tennis community and beyond, announced their retirement from the sport in August 2020 as the most successful doubles team in history: 16 grand slam titles, 119 tour-level titles and 438 weeks at No. the world. 1.

Their partnership peaked in 2012 and 2013 when, practically unstoppably, they won the Olympic gold medal and all four majors in the span of 12 months.

When everything was flowing and we were really positive, it was kind of creepy that our feet were moving at exactly the same time and we just knew where to be, says Mike CNN Sports. It was like a freight train once we got warm.

These years French Open It’s been 20 years since the identical twins from California captured their first Grand Slam title, though little did they know at the time of the huge success that would follow.

Instead, they were focused on earning a spot on the USA’s Davis Cup squad by impressing captain Patrick McEnroe at Roland Garros, which they duly did.

Their progress through the French Open doubles draw was swift and relentless, the brothers brushing aside opponent after opponent in straight sets before a nervous fit on the eve of the final nearly derailed their path to the title.

At that point you think it’s a one-time deal and you never know if you’ll get there again, says Mike, looking back at the 2003 French Open campaign. We were just thinking about it non-stop, it was in our head.

Driven by adrenaline, they swept the last 16 points of their final against Paul Haarhuis and Yevgeny Kafelnikov to claim a 7-6 6-3 win, laying the groundwork for the success that was soon to follow.

We partied all night long, says Bob. We went straight from the club to I think it was a 9am photo shoot at the Arc de Triomphe with the trophies and the photos are useless. That’s probably why you never saw it because we were so tired.

While some tennis players switch between singles and doubles, the Bryan brothers devoted their entire careers to doubles and were steadfast in their commitment to each other.

Only when Bob, a twin brother a few minutes older, underwent hip surgery in 2018, did Mike look for another partner and won Wimbledon and the US Open alongside American Jack Sock.

We played together every day and lived together and just spent every moment together, says Mike. It worked on the field, we were always on the same page and moving as one.

We knew we would never break up. And that also gave us that confidence; you know that you will never turn your back on your brother and look for another partner.

Bob agrees that singles were never on the brothers’ radar.

We always had more fun winning a doubles game, maybe it was a double thing, he tells CNN Sport. But even our sponsors put bonuses into our contracts that were aligned to doubles, they wanted us to go to doubles. It was more natural for us.

With Bob a left-hander and Mike a right-hander, the pair were a perfect fit on the tennis court, although unlike most left-right doubles partnerships, they tended to play on the backhand side when returning from a substitution they had previously made. had made. the 2003 French Open.

They were virtually inseparable throughout their professional careers, even to the point of sharing a bank account. Tempers sometimes boiled over, especially during training when they would hold each other to high standards.

We practiced every time as if we were playing a final, says Mike. Bob would catch me if I missed a few balls and I would catch him, and we had some rough practice. We had some physical altercations there, but it kept the quality extremely high.

We actually only did exercises once a day because we were going so hard. We’d fill up to 90 minutes max, but we wouldn’t even drink water. We probably only used two or three balls and are just going to drill to drill to drill.

By the end we were just drenched in sweat. We practiced like it was a grand finale and he certainly didn’t let me slack.

Although fiercely competitive, the brothers never lost sight of their role as entertainers. The chest hump or Bryan hump, as The Stanford Daily called it during their college days, was their trademark after winning a tournament or big point.

Feeding on the energy of the crowd, running, jumping and slamming their torsos together became an act of showmanship that they inherited from another American doubles team, Luke and Murphy Jensen.

Coincidentally, the Jensen brothers won their only grand slam title at the French Open in 1993, 10 years before the Bryans captured their first.

We started it at Stanford, and then we took it on tour, Bob says of the origin of the Bryans chest bump.

It wasn’t really welcome on the tour in those first few years because those salty veterans thought it was something out of disrespect for them.

Honestly, we were just excited to be there and happy to be professionals traveling the world, and eventually it got accepted and became our thing.

Since retiring ahead of the 2020 US Open, the brothers have lived at a slower pace. After touring for 40 weeks a year, they now have more time with their family and can pursue another shared passion: music.

Bob plays keyboard, Mike guitar and drums; together they have performed in bars, clubs and even tennis tournaments as part of the Bryan Brothers Band.

Our music rooms have expanded, says Bob, and my kids are playing now, so I can jam with them.

That is not to say that tennis has disappeared from their lives. They still play legendary events at the grand slams, and the occasional exhibition tournament, and Bob was recently named the U.S. Davis Cup captain ahead of this year’s event.

But the days of intense competition, ferocious practice sessions and high-flying chest thrusts are behind them.

Once you retire, it’s hard to turn the car back on once you turn it off, says Bob.

We knew we wanted to play as long as we were mentally and physically in it, so when we stopped we had no regrets.

We both feel that we have no unfulfilled dreams that we would have liked to achieve during the tour. I think we felt like we put everything we could into our careers.