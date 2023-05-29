Sis wins gold medal at Pan American Games with U21 USA Volleyball Team





Nogales, Sonora, Mexico – – Rising Creighton junior Nora sister clinched a gold medal for the second consecutive summer, finishing with eight kills and 10 digs as the USA Volleyball Under-21 National Team secured a 3-0 victory over hosts Mexico in the U21 Women’s NORCECA Pan American Cup championship game on Sunday night. The USA won the game with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-21 sweep. Sis earned her fourth start in five games, had three kills, three digs and served three times in the 25-13 first set win. She added five kills and three digs while serving three times in the second set. The USA converted an 11-10 lead into a 17-11 lead to pull away from the hosts. The United States was not behind in either of the first two sets. The United States and Sis rumbled to an 11-6 lead in the final frame, but saw Mexico tie within one point, forcing U.S. coach Dan Fisher to call a rare timeout with a 12-11 lead. Sis served her only ace of the match in the third set to give the American side a 6–4 lead. The native of Papillion added four digs in the final. Overall, Si made eight kills on 21 swings while hitting .286. She tied for match-high honors with 10 digs and also shared one ace in 14 serves. For the tournament, Sis accumulated 32 kills and hit .415 in 65 swings. She also had three blocks, four aces and 20 digs. Sis finished the week third on Team USA in kills, digs and aces. The USA held a 46-27 lead in kills, a 13-4 lead in blocks and held six of the nine aces between the teams. The US hit .385 compared to Mexico’s .067. Sister returns to campus for a few days before heading to Europe with her Creighton teammates later in the week. The 2022 BIG EAST Player of the Year and a two-time BIG EAST Tournament MVP, Sis averaged 4.33 kills per set and 2.51 digs per set for a Creighton team that won the BIG EAST regular season and tournament titles. The product from Papillion, Neb. has been named an AVCA All-American after each of her previous two seasons as a Bluejay, during which time Creighton is a combined 58-9. Last summer, Sis started all five Team USA games as she helped the US Women’s National Team to the 2022 Pan American Cup gold medal, accumulating a total of 30 kills, 24 digs, four blocks and three aces on .286 hitting for a week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocreighton.com/news/2023/5/28/volleyball-sis-goes-for-gold.aspx

