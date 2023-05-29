11 Miami football players early preseason All-ACC





Athlon Sports selected 11 Miami football players for the ACC 2023 All-Conference Team in their annual publication. Miami had two players selected as Athlon Sports first-team All-ACC, six on the second team, one on the third team, and four on the fourth team. The Hurricanes had named 11 players 2022 All ACC. Athlon Sports named Miami offensive tackle Zion Nelson and safety Kamren Kinchens as the only Hurricanes to be first-team All-ACC. Nelson was an interesting selection after missing almost the entire 2022 season with a knee injury. Kinchens, who was a first-team All-American in 2022, was expected. Running back Henry Parrish, offensive lineman Javion Cohen, defensive linemen Akheem Mesidor and Leonard Taylor, safety James Williams and kicker Andres Borregales were named Athlon Sports second-team All-ACC. Parrish was named third-team All-ACC during the 2022 season. Borregales, Mesidor, Taylor and Williams were named honorable mention All-ACC after the 2022 season. Center Matt Lee earned Athlon Sports third-team All-ACC. Athlon Sports did not specify positions on the offensive line. Lee was named a second-team 2022 All-American Athletic Conference at UCF. Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, offensive lineman Jalen Rivers, DL Jahfari Harvey and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa were named to the Athlon Sports All-ACC fourth team. The post-season All-ACC teams go three deep and honorable mentions. The ACC will release its preseason All-Conference teams after the starting days in July. The standout Miami football player missing from the Athlon Sports preseason All-ACC team is quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Van Dyke was the 2021 ACC Freshman of the Year and Offensive Freshman of the Year. Van Dyke fell back in 2022 partly due to a shoulder injury and barely played the last four games. Under new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson in 2023, Van Dyke is expected to have a recovery season. Drake Maye of North Carolina is the first team Athlon Sports All-ACC QB, followed by Jordan Travis of Florida State, Cade Klubnik of Clemson and Riley Leonard of Duke. Expect Van Dyke to compete for All-ACC in 2023. Maye was the 2022 ACC Player of the Year and First Team Conference. Travis was the second team ACC QB last season and Leonard earned an honorable mention. The ACC has one of the best group of QBs in the country going into the 2023 season.

