NHL, IIHF News: Medal Canada, Germany, Latvia; Vegas tries again





The IIHF World Championship is over, the Western Conference Finals could end tonight or else Vegas will have another chance to avoid an epic choke and the Memorial Cup is a third of the way. Hockey is rapidly approaching summer, but it’s not there yet. You know, there’s no news about the islanders, but here’s an item: Stan Fischler shares his appreciation for Brendan Burke. [THN]

Oh, and by the way, yesterday in the history of the islanders? In 1974, they called up Bryan Trottier and Clark Gillies, each of whom would prove to be a bit important. Stanley Cup Playoffs One of the crazy things about the Stars winning twice after a 3-0 loss in the series is that Jamie Benn is now returning for Game 6, hopefully not trying to decapitate anyone this time. [NHL]

And yada yada yada there is pressure on both teams. [Sportsnet]

Bourne: Jack Eichel gets a chance to rewrite playoff stories for himself and more. [Sportsnet]

It’s a 10-day layoff for the Panthers before the Cup Final kicks off in Vegas or Dallas, but the Panthers aren’t worried. They get some recovery time. [NHL]

Matthew Tkachuk draws attention, including spots featuring hockey convert Charles Barkley. It sounds like the man is down to earth enough to balance the hype with the more important parts of his job. [NHL] IIHF, Worlds and Elsewhere Sammy Blais, whom the Rangers traded (along with picks) for Vladimir Tarasenko, scored two goals in the World Cup final to give Canada gold. Germany lost to take silver, while Latvia beat the US for bronze. [CP]

Milan Lucic begged his way onto that Canadian championship team, and now that his massive contract is up, he says he wants to keep playing in the NHL. [NHL]

With 40 saves for Latvia, Canuck goalkeeper Arturs Silovs won the tournament MVP. [Sportsnet]

The Penguins currently have all their eggs in Kyle Dubas’ basket and are pausing their GM search to await his decision. [Yahoo Canada]

Bourne: Whoever succeeds Dubas in Toronto faces a huge job, but also a great opportunity. [Sportsnet]

Canadian teammates and Olympic medalists Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey were so pleased with their partnership that they decided to make it permanent. [CBC]

Gods, there have been some big scores at the Memorial Cup, including Kamloops recovering to beat the Petes, 10-2. [CP] But Wild prospect Kyle Masters has to be carried off the ice in a scary scene. [Sportsnet]

KAndre Miller’s net contract should have a ripple effect on the Smurfs. [Post]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lighthousehockey.com/2023/5/29/23741057/nhl-iihf-news-canada-germany-latvia-medal-vegas-tries-again The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos