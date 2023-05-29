Sports
Panthers see positive effects of long wait for Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers still don’t know who they will face in the Stanley Cup Final, but they now have clarity on when they will play Game 1.
The Stanley Cup Finals open on Saturday, June 3, after the Dallas Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday, avoiding elimination for the second straight game.
Game 1 of the Final will be played in Las Vegas or Dallas.
“We just now have a plan of what we’re going to do here for the next few days before we travel,” defender Brand steel said. “So everyone knows what we have in the next few days, and we’ll prepare as best we can and go from there. So it just gets a little more structured when we know what we’re doing and prepare in that way.”
By the time Game 1 arrives, it will be 10 days since the Panthers swept the Carolina Hurricanes with a 4-3 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on May 24.
While concerns about staying sharp may be justified, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he preferred his players to be given extra time to recover from the wear and tear of the Carolina series, which consisted of four games that were decided with one goal, starting with a quadruple goal. overtime victory in Game 1.
“None of the things you would normally want to happen happened to us and they all ended well, so be careful what you wish for,” said Maurice. “So we just decided not to wish for anything, just take it for what it is. The positive thing for us is that we have players who are healing.
“That quadruple overtime game, there was a cost to both teams, and I don’t think you can recover from that until the series is over. … It’s a big block of free time and how do you stay sharp, but I’d take over the rest by worrying about how sharp we’ll be in Game 1.
Video: NHL Now on the Panthers awaiting their next opponent
The Panthers did not practice on Sunday after skating on Saturday. Eetu Luostarinen did not participate in that session after the forward was injured in the second period of Game 4. Forwards Matthew Tkachuk And Nick Neven and defender Aaron Oakleaf didn’t skate either.
Maurice said that all players must be available before the start of the Final.
“Recovery is key,” he said. “That’s a better word than rest. We want to be actively involved in that recovery. We are aware that you are almost too much on the ice right now, which tends to flatten you rather than keep you sharp. You want to be on the ice.” ice and intense and enthusiastic about ice skating, so on our days off recover from work the day before (is important) and then you want to keep the mental excitement of being on the ice.”
Staal said he was not concerned about the team being ready for Game 1 despite the long hiatus.
“I mean, it’s Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, you’re going to have some nerves and you’re going to have some excitement,” he said. “We will prepare properly (and) our energy level will be good. Maybe a little rusty in certain aspects, but we will be ready to play.”
With the Cup Final schedule no longer able to be affected by the outcome of the Western Conference Finals, the Panthers say they do not care whether they face the Golden Knights or the Stars.
“It doesn’t really matter,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “I think every time we just roll the punches – whatever happens happens. Whether a schedule this year is bad, we had a lot of adversity, I think we just take it day by day and every day is a new day.” and a good day to play hockey.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/florida-panthers-recover-during-long-wait-for-stanley-cup-final/c-344630482
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood Vampires Postpones US Dates Due To Johnny Depp’s Ankle Injury – Deadline
- Panthers see positive effects of long wait for Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final
- The Hari Mari shoe brand is about to launch into women’s clothing
- Android TV Under Attack: Google Steps In With Safety Tips
- India to fend off ‘agenda-driven’ global ranking companies, says Modi adviser
- Veteran actress Patricia Hamilton played fierce matriarchs
- Could Artificial Intelligence Help Israelis Improve Their Soccer Skills?
- The countdown begins as China prepares to send the first civilian astronaut to the Tiangong space station tomorrow
- Donald Trump is ignored by Republicans
- 5 Best Bollywood Horror Movies That Will Give You A Chilling Experience
- JW Table Tennis Academy sends 10 junior athletes to fight in Singapore
- Elevate your wardrobe with summer mini dresses 2023 | Taiwan News