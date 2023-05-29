Panthers see positive effects of long wait for Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers still don’t know who they will face in the Stanley Cup Final, but they now have clarity on when they will play Game 1.

The Stanley Cup Finals open on Saturday, June 3, after the Dallas Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday, avoiding elimination for the second straight game.

Game 1 of the Final will be played in Las Vegas or Dallas.

“We just now have a plan of what we’re going to do here for the next few days before we travel,” defender Brand steel said. “So everyone knows what we have in the next few days, and we’ll prepare as best we can and go from there. So it just gets a little more structured when we know what we’re doing and prepare in that way.”

By the time Game 1 arrives, it will be 10 days since the Panthers swept the Carolina Hurricanes with a 4-3 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on May 24.

While concerns about staying sharp may be justified, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he preferred his players to be given extra time to recover from the wear and tear of the Carolina series, which consisted of four games that were decided with one goal, starting with a quadruple goal. overtime victory in Game 1.

“None of the things you would normally want to happen happened to us and they all ended well, so be careful what you wish for,” said Maurice. “So we just decided not to wish for anything, just take it for what it is. The positive thing for us is that we have players who are healing.

“That quadruple overtime game, there was a cost to both teams, and I don’t think you can recover from that until the series is over. … It’s a big block of free time and how do you stay sharp, but I’d take over the rest by worrying about how sharp we’ll be in Game 1.

Video: NHL Now on the Panthers awaiting their next opponent

The Panthers did not practice on Sunday after skating on Saturday. Eetu Luostarinen did not participate in that session after the forward was injured in the second period of Game 4. Forwards Matthew Tkachuk And Nick Neven and defender Aaron Oakleaf didn’t skate either.

Maurice said that all players must be available before the start of the Final.

“Recovery is key,” he said. “That’s a better word than rest. We want to be actively involved in that recovery. We are aware that you are almost too much on the ice right now, which tends to flatten you rather than keep you sharp. You want to be on the ice.” ice and intense and enthusiastic about ice skating, so on our days off recover from work the day before (is important) and then you want to keep the mental excitement of being on the ice.”

Staal said he was not concerned about the team being ready for Game 1 despite the long hiatus.

“I mean, it’s Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, you’re going to have some nerves and you’re going to have some excitement,” he said. “We will prepare properly (and) our energy level will be good. Maybe a little rusty in certain aspects, but we will be ready to play.”

With the Cup Final schedule no longer able to be affected by the outcome of the Western Conference Finals, the Panthers say they do not care whether they face the Golden Knights or the Stars.

“It doesn’t really matter,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “I think every time we just roll the punches – whatever happens happens. Whether a schedule this year is bad, we had a lot of adversity, I think we just take it day by day and every day is a new day.” and a good day to play hockey.”