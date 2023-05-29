Ambani’s JioCinema breaks world record with free cricket streaming





India’s JioCinema broke the world record for most simultaneous views of a live-streamed event on Monday, eclipsing a long-standing landmark of Disney’s Hotstar as Asian tycoon Mukesh Ambani spares no expense in expanding his digital empire. The Indian streaming app, whose partner includes James Murdoch’s Bodhi Tree-backed Viacom18, surpassed the record on Monday night, drawing more than 32 million simultaneous viewers to the final match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. In what was a highlight for Hotstar, the platform drew a whopping 25.3 million simultaneous viewers for a cricket match in July 2019, a record that has gone unchallenged for years. However, as the platform moved the IPL streaming service to a paid format, it struggled to surpass this benchmark in subsequent years, underscoring the complexity of balancing reach and revenue within the streaming industry. Drawing a page from Hotstar’s earlier strategy, Viacom18 appears to be steering its trajectory down a similar path. The Indian entertainment giant, whose largest investor is Ambani’s Reliance, emerged victorious from its $3 billion battle against Disney last year in a strategic shift, securing the digital rights to the hugely popular IPL for five years until 2027. As part of the streaming strategy, Viacom’s JioCinema app18 will offer free streaming of the tournament to viewers across South Asia, a move that could potentially reshape the region’s digital streaming landscape, analysts say. JioCinema, which also offers free access to its basic content to subscribers of the Jio telecom network, recently rolled out a premium tier. Since last month, users can opt for an annual premium subscription, which gives them access to a wider range of content for the modest price of 999 Indian Rupees ($12). Viacom18 has been closing deals with international entertainment powerhouses Warner Bros. in recent weeks. and NBCUniversal to make its premium offerings more appealing to potential subscribers.

