Table tennis: Africa to learn from Chinese, Japanese technicality





The World Table Tennis Championships ended on Sunday, May 28 at the International Convention Center (ICC) in Durban, South Africa. The Vice President of the African Table Tennis Federation, Wahid Oshodi, has revealed that they are working with the Chinese and Japanese to learn the technicalities of improving table tennis in Africa. Oshodi revealed this after South Africa successfully hosted the World Table Tennis Championship for the first time in 84 years. Pulse Sports reported that the World Table Tennis Championship ended on Sunday, May 28 at the International Convention Center (ICC) in Durban, South Africa. China rules the table tennis world championship China’s Fan Zhendong retained his men’s title after successfully defending the St. Bride Vase with an impressive 4-1 victory over Wang Chuqin (8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 12-10, 11-13, 11- 3)

In the women’s singles, China’s Sun Yingsha also claimed the title with a 4-2 (5-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6) victory over Chen Meng. Africa to learn technical details from the Chinese and Japanese The ITTF Executive Vice President (Governance, Communications, Protocol & World Ranking) announced that there are talents in Africa who need technical support to become world champions.

He added that the performances of African giants, Omar Assar and Quadri Aruna at the championship inspired the young players. He said: “We are working with the Chinese and Japanese because their engineering is superior to any country and we need to learn from them how to get the kids playing at a younger age, but without a doubt the talent is here in Africa.

Assar called Quadri Aruna to celebrate with him after beating Croatian Tomislav Pucar in the round of 16 of the World Table Tennis Championship.

“The performance of Omar Assar reaching the quarter finals and Quadri Aruna gives hope to the youngsters, more talented and skilled at a younger age and can do more and better with our support and the results will start to come.” Hosting world championships will have a positive impact on the continent The former president of the Nigerian Olympic Committee added that Africa has successfully hosted a historic world championship.

He went on to say that the hosting will have a major impact on the continent.

South Africa hosted its first World Championships in 84 years.

He said: “It’s very important for us to host the World Championship, Africa hasn’t had it for 84 years and people believed we didn’t have the infrastructure in Africa. We put on a fantastic championship with great taste and we’re very proud that we were able to do it this way. “Hosting the world championships will have a positive impact on the continent, we’ve seen the young players come through all over the continent, and this gives a better focus on what we need to put together, they’ve seen the top players here in South Africa and this will encourage them.”

Africa will host another world table tennis event tagged WTT Contender Lagos 2023 from June 12 to 18 at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos. Related Content

