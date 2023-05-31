Not interested in joining Red Wings Front Office





The hockey staff for the Detroit Red Wings could also pass for a wing of the club’s alumni. It starts with old captain Steve Yzerman as GM. The man who replaced him as Detroit captain, Nicklas Lidstrom, is vice president of hockey operations. Kris Draper, like Lidstrom, is a four-time Stanley Cup winner with the Wings, and director of amateur scouting. Niklas Kronwall is responsible for the development of the club’s European player. Jiri Fischer is Deputy Director of Player Personnel, Dan Cleary is Deputy Director of Player Development and Kirk Maltby is Pro Scout. IIHF HALL OF FAME INDUCTION 2023 – Henrik Zetterberg Henrik Zetterberg, the 21st member of the IIHF’s Triple Gold Club, was a player of exceptional skill and class during a career spanning two decades in both Sweden and North America. #IIHFHockey @trekronorse pic.twitter.com/N89fMJZNx6 — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 28, 2023 One legendary Detroit player who will not join this merry band is former captain Henrik Zetterberg. Speaking over the weekend when he was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame, Zetterberg emphatically affirmed his utter lack of desire to become a hockey veteran. Although he has done consultancy work with the Red Wings, his old Swedish club Timra and the Swedish national team, Zetterberg only does so in an unofficial capacity. “I’m only unofficially involved when I talk to Timr and Detroit Red Wings, which are the two clubs that are close to my heart,” says Zetterberg. Aftonbladet.se. “Kimmo Kapanen, with whom I have been playing for a long time, has taken over as sports director in Timr. It is only natural that you have as much contact and help as possible.” Family first for former Red Wings captain The only hockey job that Zetterberg, the Conn Smythe Trophy winner after Detroit’s most recent Stanley Cup victory in 2008, actively pursues, is helping his son Love train in Angelholm. “I’m just there to move pucks,” Zetterberg explained. “There is no other desire to work with hockey in the future.” He credits his son and wife Emma for opening his eyes to all the possibilities there are to pursue in life outside of hockey. Showing Love is definitely his father’s son, he continued to attend the Hall of Fame ceremonies so that he would not miss his youth football game. “I like your priorities,” Zetterberg said of Love. ‘A football tournament before you get here. I enjoy every second with you, I am so looking forward to follow your life journey. I promise I will always, always be there for you.” When a career-ending back injury sank his hockey career, it was Emma who helped Zetterberg pick up the pieces and move on with his life. “My wife Emma came into my life in 2006,” said Zetterberg. “I am convinced that if you are happy in life, you play better. You have made me a happy person and a better person. I want to thank you for everything you’ve done and thank you for letting me do what I’ve done. “Especially after my career, the transition to a retired ice hockey player is not always easy. You’ve made it so much easier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://detroithockeynow.com/2023/05/31/zetterberg-no-interest-in-joining-red-wings-front-office/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos