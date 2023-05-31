USF Athletics extends program record to 17 consecutive semesters with a department term GPA of more than 3.0







15 of the 17 programs achieved a cumulative GPA greater than 3.0;

274 student-athletes, over 67 percent, earn more than a 3.0 cumulative GPA 263 student-athletes earn track and field honors recognition;15 of the 17 programs achieved a cumulative GPA greater than 3.0;274 student-athletes, over 67 percent, earn more than a 3.0 cumulative GPA TAMPA, MAY 31, 2023 University of South Florida student-athletes extended the USF Athletics’ record streak of divisional averages by 3.0 to 17 consecutive semesters and more than eight years (since Spring 2015) after the recently completed Spring 2023 term. USF saw 263 student-athletes earn Athletics Honor Roll recognition after the spring semester and 15 of its 17 programs post a semester GPA greater than 3.0, while USF Athletics’ overall GPA for nearly 500 student-athletes for the spring term came in at 3.13. USF also saw 15 of its 17 programs maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better and the cumulative GPA for athletics held steady at 3.18. More than 67 percent of USF’s student-athletes earned a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher after the 2023 spring term, while 148 had more than a 3.5 and 11 maintained a 4.0. USF’s men’s programs averaged a cumulative GPA of 3.03, while the women’s programs averaged a cumulative GPA of 3.39. USF celebrated 44 student-athletes graduating in the spring (up from 19 as of the fall), bringing it more than 600 who have done so since 2016-17. “The core of our mission remains graduating student-athletes and supporting their performance in the classroom.” Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said. “I am very proud of our student-athletes’ continued strong performance and dedication to academics, which is strongly supported by our talented academic staff.” The football program contributed to Honor Roll recipients with 47 in the spring after 41 in the fall semester. Closely followed in the spring were women’s track/cross country (33), softball (25), baseball (22), women’s soccer (22), men’s soccer (21), sailing (19), men’s track and field/cross country (18) and volleyball (11) among teams with 10 or more honorees. The men’s golf program, led by the head coach Steve Bradley , led all programs with a GPA of 3.71 in the spring and boasted five Honor Roll members, while also achieving the highest cumulative GPA for men with a 3.54. The women’s tennis program, led by the head coach Cristina Moros , led all women’s teams with a GPA of 3.69 in the spring, while boasting nine honors members. Women’s tennis also led all programs with a cumulative GPA of 3.61. About USF Athletics

USF Athletics currently sponsors 19 men’s and women’s varsity teams competing in 11 different sports, 18 at the NCAA Division I level in the American Athletic Conference, which will expand to 21 teams with the recently announced additions of women’s lacrosse (2024-25 ) and women’s beach volleyball. The Bulls’ athletic program began in 1965 and is entering its 57th season in 2022-23. Nearly 450 student-athletes train and compete in the athletic district on the east side of the campus in Tampa, Florida. The Bulls have claimed 26 American Athletic Conference team titles since entering the conference in 2013, including seven trophies in the 2021 calendar year, and hold 140 conference titles in 15 sports in division history, led by 20 each for men’s tennis and men’s soccer. USF has claimed 74 men’s conference championships and 64 women’s titles, with 14 in women’s tennis and 12 in volleyball. The Bulls have posted a combined annual grade point average of more than 3.0 for more than eight consecutive years and, as of Spring 2023, have posted a program record 17 consecutive semesters with a combined GPA of more than 3.0. USF has had more than 600 student-athletes graduate since 2016-17. Follow USF Athletics on Twitter (@USFAthletics) AndFacebookfor the latest information on the USF Athletic program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gousfbulls.com/news/2023/5/31/academic-services-usf-athletics-extends-program-record-to-17-straight-semesters-with-a-department-term-gpa-over-3-0.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos