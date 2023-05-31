Novak Djokovic: Kosovo Olympic Committee calls for disciplinary action against tennis star after French Open message









The Kosovo Olympic Committee (KOC) has called for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Tennis Federation (ITF) takes disciplinary action against Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic. On Monday, Djokovic left a political message on the lens of a TV camera at the French Open in response to violent clashes in Kosovo, writing: Kosovo is the [heart symbol] from Serbia. Stop the Violence in Serbian. In a letter written by KOC President Ismet Krasniqi and addressed to the IOC, the KOC said that Djokovic’s message violated the fundamental principle of the IOC Charter on political neutrality and yet another political statement in the sports included. CNN has reached out to Djokovic’s representation for comment. The KOC claimed that Djokovic again promoted the propaganda of the Serbian nationalists and used the sports platform to do so, increasing the tension and violence between the two countries, Kosovo and Serbia. Tensions have risen in the past week in Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Clashes with demonstrators erupted on Monday after ethnic Albanian mayors take office in northern Kosovo, a predominantly Kosovo Serb area, following April elections that Kosovo Serbs boycotted. Djokovic explained his message in Serbian at a press conference this week, saying: This is the least I could have done. I feel that the responsibility as a public figure does not matter in which area I have to give support. Especially as the son of a man born in Kosovo, I feel the need to give my support to our people and to all of Serbia. I do not know, and I think many others do not know, what the future holds for Kosovo and for the Serbian people, but it is necessary to show support and unity in situations like this. Djokovic’s reference to all of Serbia reflects the policy of the Serbian government, which still considers Kosovo an integral part of its territory and has not recognized the country’s independence. Krasniqi warned that if no action is taken against Djokovic, it would set a dangerous precedent that sport could be used as a platform for political messages. He added: I respectfully urge the IOC to respond within its framework and request that the ITF follow the principles of the Olympic Charter and investigate this matter by opening disciplinary proceedings against the athlete. In a statement to CNN, an ITF spokesman said: We have received and acknowledged a letter from the Kosovo Tennis Federation and have forwarded it to the relevant Grand Slam authority. Rules governing player conduct during a Grand Slam event are governed by the Grand Slam Rulebook administered by the relevant organizer and regulator. It contains no provision prohibiting political statements. The IOC told CNN that the French Open is run by the relevant grand slam authority and governed by their rules. Only during the Olympic Games are the players under the authority of the IOC. Djokovic will play against Hungarian Mrton Fucsovics in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday.

