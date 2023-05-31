India defeated Korea 9-1 in the semi-final





The Indian junior men’s field hockey team went the Asia Cup Men Juniors 2023 final with a 9-1 victory over the Republic of Korea in their semi-final on Wednesday in Salalah, Oman. For India: Sunit Lakra (13), Araijeet Singh Hundal (19), Boby Singh Dhami (31, 39, 55), Angad Bir Singh (34), Uttam Singh (38), Vishnukant Singh (51), Sharda Nand Tiwari ( 57) were on target while Keonyeol Hwang (46) scored the lone goal for South Korea. In the early exchanges, it was the Koreans who looked more dangerous, but the Indian defense absorbed the pressure. With few minutes remaining in the first quarter, Sunit Lakra broke the deadlock to give defending champions India a 1–0 lead. In the second quarter, the Indian hockey team and Korea went toe-to-toe early on. However, it was India that doubled the lead through Araijeet Singh’s field goal. Immediately after the start of the third quarter, Boby Singh Dhami hit the ball home to make it 3-0 for the Indian junior men’s hockey team. A few minutes later, Angad Bir Singh made it 4-0. India continued to attack and scored a few more goals in quick succession. Captain Uttam Singh and Boby Singh Dhami scored 6-0 in favor of India. Keonyeol Hwang put Korea on the scoresheet to make it 6-1 via a penalty corner in the first minute of the last quarter. India restored the six-goal lead soon after, as Vishnukant Singh made it 7–1. With five minutes left in the game, Boby Singh Dhami completed his hat-trick, as India’s junior men’s hockey team extended their lead to 8-1. A few minutes later, Sharda Nand Tiwari scored from a penalty corner to make it 9-1. India’s junior men’s hockey team, who won the Mens Junior Asia Cup three times, will play against the winner of the second semi-final between Malaysia and Pakistan. The final is scheduled for Thursday.

