





If you want a golden rule that goes with everything, this is it, wrote the influential British artist and textile designer William Morris in 1880. Don’t keep anything in your home that you don’t know is useful or that you think is beautiful is. With precious design objects, your home can combine any of these objects with impeccable craftsmanship with a sense of play and whimsy. The result? Familiar furniture, games and accessories elevated to the realm of true aesthetic splendor. Odyssey 24 Globe of Herms Learn more The Hermes Odyssey globe in gold-plated stainless steel and sumptuous calfskin is a decorative masterpiece sure to please the eternal world traveler. ($28,500) The Malle Golf of Louis Vuitton Learn more Louis Vuitton’s monogrammed canvas suitcase has been unmistakable since its debut in Paris in 1888. The Malle Golf set takes this iconic design and reimagines it with a highly original athletic application. With dedicated space for 14 golf clubs, monogrammed drawers for accessories and LV designed putting mat, flag, balls, towels, club covers and more, this is the ideal set for professional golfers and amateur linksmen alike. (Price on request) Table tennis paddles from Tiffany & Co Learn more There is certainly no more spectacular way to adorn the hardtop of the table tennis table than with this pair of magnificent leather and walnut paddles from Tiffany & Co. The ultra-luxe paddles in American walnut and sterling silver are the epitome of detail-oriented extravagance, while the leather front in Tiffany blue is dazzlingly iconic. ($935) Backgammon set by Dior Maison Learn more Dior shows its playful side with this deluxe backgammon game, a lavish twist on the time-honored living room favourite. Designed in embossed leather and embroidered canvas, this backgammon set is a guaranteed conversation piece. ($6,300) Photography: Michael Kazimierczuk (Impossible Studios) Prop styling: Zach Noftall (Plutino Group) Styling: Haley Dach Photo Assistant: Ethan Allen Note: JavaScript is required for this content.

