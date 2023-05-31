Big 12 announces early football season and special date TV selections





Fresh off its first appearance in the CFP National Championship Game, the Big 12 along with its television partners ESPN and FOX Sports have announced early season football rosters and special dates on linear and digital platforms. The 2023 season will mark the Big 12s as a 14-team league for the first time as it officially welcomes BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston on July 1. The season kicks off on Thursday, August 31 as UCF hosts Kent State on FS1 and Kansas hosts Missouri State for a matchup on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The remaining 12 games will be contested on Saturday, September 2, culminating in two autonomous five-outings. CFP National Championship runner-up TCU hosts Colorado on FOX’s opening week Big Noon Saturday matchup, with Big Noon Kickoff on site to provide pregame coverage. In addition, West Virginia travels to Penn State in a primetime game. Another full series of non-conference matches are scheduled for Week 2 with seven of 14 against A5 opponents. ESPN will feature both Utah in Baylor and Texas in Alabama. FOX will carry the rivalry between Iowa and Iowa State along with Oregon at Texas Tech. The first conference game of the season marks Week 3, with TCU traveling to Houston for a primetime game on FOX. Times and television information are also set for the Big 12’s six additional special date selections, all of which are conference matchups. Two league games are scheduled for Thursday night broadcasts, while four are played on Fridays, including a Black Friday double-header if the regular season ends over Thanksgiving weekend. The Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship returns to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for its ninth year. The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 2 with a kickoff at 11:00 AM on ABC. The Big 12 had the second-highest attendance of last season’s conference title games with 69,335 spectators. The championship drew 9.4 million viewers on ABC, the most-watched Big 12 championship since 2018. It peaked at 12.7 million viewers, the most of any conference championship on any network. The television rosters for the remainder of the season will be announced over 12 days or six days via Big12Sports.com and the Conferences’ official digital platforms. Big 12 football early season and special date television selections

(all times listed as Central) Thursday, August 31 Kent State at UCF (FS1), 6 p.m

Missouri State in Kansas (Big 12 now on ESPN+), 7 p.m Saturday Sept 2 Colorado at TCU (FOX), 11:00 a.m

State of Arkansas in Oklahoma (ESPN), 11:00 am

Northern Iowa in the state of Iowa (Big 12 now on ESPN+), 1 p.m

Rice in Texas (FOX), 2:30 p.m

Eastern Kentucky in Cincinnati (Big 12 now on ESPN+), 2:30 p.m.

UTSA at Houston (FS1), 6 p.m

Texas State at Baylor (Big 12 now on ESPN+), 6 p.m

Southeast Missouri in the state of Kansas (Big 12 now on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m.

Central Arkansas, Oklahoma (Big 12 now on ESPN+), 6 p.m

West Virginia at Penn State (NBC), 6:30 p.m

Texas Tech at Wyoming (CBS), 6:30 p.m

Sam Houston at BYU (FS1), 9:15 p.m Friday 8 or Saturday 9 September Houston in Rice, TBD

Illinois in Kansas, TBD Saturday September 9 Utah at Baylor (ESPN), 11 a.m

Troy at Kansas State (FS1), 11 a.m

Southern Utah at BYU (Big 12 now on ESPN+), 2 p.m

Iowa, Iowa (FOX), 2:30 p.m

SMU in Oklahoma (SoonerVision on ESPN+), 5 p.m

Duquesne in West Virginia (Big 12 now on ESPN+), 5 p.m

Oregon at Texas Tech (FOX), 6 p.m

Texas into Alabama (ESPN), 6 p.m

UCF at Boise State (FS1), 6 p.m

Nicholls at TCU (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7 p.m

Oklahoma State v Arizona State (FS1), 9:30 p.m

Cincinnati in Pittsburgh, TBD Saturday Sept 16 Iowa State in Ohio (ESPN2 or ESPNU), 11:00 a.m

Kansas State at Missouri (SEC Network), 11:00 a.m

Long Island in Baylor (Big 12 now on ESPN+), 11 a.m

Oklahoma at Tulsa (ESPN or ESPN2), 2:30 p.m

Villanova at UCF (Big 12 now on ESPN+), 5:30 p.m

Miami (OH) in Cincinnati (Big 12 now on ESPN+), 6 p.m.

South Alabama, Oklahoma (Big 12 now on ESPN+), 6 p.m

Tarleton State at Texas Tech (Big 12 now on ESPN+), 6 p.m

Pittsburgh, West Virginia (ABC), 6:30 p.m

BYU at Arkansas (ESPN2), 6:30 p.m

TCU at Houston (FOX), 7 p.m

Wyoming in Texas (Longhorn Network), 7 p.m

Kansas Nevada (CBSSN), 9:30 p.m Saturday Sept 23 Sam Houston in Houston (Big 12 now on ESPN+), 6 p.m Friday Sept 29 Cincinnati at BYU (ESPN), 9:15 p.m Friday, October 6 Kansas State at Oklahoma State (ESPN), 6:30 p.m Saturday October 7 Oklahoma vs. Texas (ABC), TBD Thursday October 12 West Virginia at Houston (FS1), 6 p.m Thursday 2 Nov TCU at Texas Tech (FS1), 6:00 p.m Friday Nov 24 Oklahoma TCU (FOX), 11:00 a.m

Texas Tech in Texas (ABC), 6:30 p.m Saturday Dec 2 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship (ABC), 11:00am

