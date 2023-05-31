Women’s tennis assistant coach Cal Poly





Cal Poly Womens Tennis is looking for an assistant coach. Under the direction of the Head Coach, the assistant coach is responsible for: Assist in the planning, coordination and overall operation of the tennis program in compliance with all University, Conference and NCAA rules and regulations.

Assist in providing a competitive Division I tennis program that emphasizes integrity; supports the development, education and well-being of

its student-athletes; and strives for athletic and academic excellence within the mission of the university.

Coach effectively in training and in games, demonstrating in-depth knowledge of the sport of tennis and the ability to develop student-athletes to their full potential.

Support and assistance in planning, implementing and monitoring programs, initiatives and efforts designed to achieve goals for student-athletes’ graduation and academic performance.

Maintain current knowledge of the rules and regulations for intercollegiate athletic competition, including the rules and regulations of

the NCAA and the Big West Conference, and be sure to comply with them at all times.

Assist in organizing and conducting exercises.

Assist in setting up and executing a comprehensive recruitment plan.

Assist in monitoring annual operational and recruitment budgets.

Assist with travel planning and logistics.

Assist in developing and executing promotional and fundraising activities.

Help develop community and alumni support.

Perform other duties as assigned by the head coach Minimum qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university

At least one year of tennis coaching Desired qualifications: NCAA playing experience

Coaching experience at the collegiate level Salary scale: Up to $49,300 Applications and resumes can be submitted to: https://jobs.calpoly.edu/en-us/job/513347/assistant-coach-pool – Advertisement – Previous article JUCO Men’s Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Next article Division I Women’s Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point ITA Classifieds is an advertising service available to ITA members. Send your ad requests (the job description in a Word document) to Zach Pohlmann ([email protected]).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wearecollegetennis.com/2023/05/31/cal-poly-womens-tennis-assistant-coach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos