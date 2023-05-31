135 players for The Poona Club Racquet LEAGUE 2023 – Punekar News





Pune, May 31, 2023: A total of 135 players will represent 6 teams in the Poona Club Racquet League which will be hosted by the Poona Club Ltd at its table tennis, tennis and badminton facilities from June 2, 2023. Mr. Sunil Handa, President of Poona Club Ltd and Mr. Gaurav Gadhoke, Vice President of Poona Club Ltd said that Poona Club is the only club in the city that offers its members five different competitions: one in cricket, one in swimming , Snooker , Football and one in Racquet Sports for the purpose of health and recreation of its members, through sports. The Racquet League will bring members on a common platform and help them bond as a team as every game in the tie will be paramount, he added. Mr Col. Sarkar, secretary of Poona Club, Mr. Ranjit Pande attended the occasion. The title sponsor of the event is Gravittus Foundation (main sponsor) Mr. Ameya Kulkarni, Chairman of the Sports Committee of The Poona Club Ltd, added that the racquet competition will be played for the first time after four years and there will be intense competition in Squash, Tennis, Table Tennis and Badminton games. This unique league is curated by its members and includes veterans, men, women and juniors who play on a team and participate in racquet sports as a team Pavit Patheja (4200 points, Lions), Titiksha Pawar (3700 points, Panthers) were the most expensive players traded in the auction. In the auction, 135 players were selected to represent six teams. Teams included Parmar All Stars (owned by Mr Hiren Parmar), Weikfield Delights (owned by Mr Ashwini Malhotra), Convex Sharks (Mr Krishna and Dev Ghuwalewala), Manpreet & GG’S Panthers (Manpreet Uppal and Gaurav Gadhoke), Oberoi & Neel’ Kings (Verinder Singh Oberoi and Indraneel Mujgule), Lions (Mr. Amarjeet Chhabra and Mr. Pavit Patheja). A tie between two teams consists of 4 matches of each sport, so a total of 16 matches will be a tie. Players are auctioned based on their playing abilities in each sport. The competition will see national-level players in all three sports in action, added Mr. Ameya Kulkarni. The 1st match in each sport is 11 points, while the 2nd and 3rd match in each sport are 15 points. 4th game in any sport is 31 points. The team with the highest number of points at the end of the last game (16th) wins the tie. ‘Gold Point’ is played to determine the winner if the teams are tied on penultimate points. qualify for qualification. In the league phase, if the tie cannot be decided by the difference of points, a tie will be awarded and a draw will be awarded to each of the teams, for a win 2 draw points and 0 for a loss will be awarded. A single player can play/appear up to 4 times in 1 tie, but only once in a sport. Badminton Tennis and Table Tennis are doubles sports and Squash is singles. A core committee of the tournament consisting of Ameya Kulkarni (Tournament President), Mr. Sunil Handa, President of Poona Club, Mr. Aditya Kanitkar has been formed for the smooth running of the event, which has been conceived and managed by Mr. Ranjit Pande of Kara Intellect. read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.punekarnews.in/pune-135-players-for-the-poona-club-racquet-league-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos