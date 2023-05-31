AB de Villiers ventures into Web3

AB de Villiers is a household name in the world of cricket, known for his reckless batting style and records in the shorter formats of the game. Perhaps lesser known is his involvement in the Web3 and cryptocurrency space as he continues an illustrious sports career.

The 39-year-old South African sat down for an extensive interview with Cointelegraph as he shifted his focus to the world of Web3. From his love affair with nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to an ambassadorship with a Web3 investment platform, De Villiers has familiarized himself with the ins and outs of the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

As the South African explained in the first episode of Crypto and Sport, his personal experience navigating the crypto ecosystem has provided some test deliveries to bat away. It has also led him to become an ambassador for a new Ethereum-based Web3 investment platform that aims to give private investors access to opportunities in promising new start-ups.

Hands off my mutant monkey!

De Villiers admits to keeping the crypto space at bay for several years, despite efforts by Web3 savvy friends and family to force him to explore the industry as early as 2017.

While his brothers pressured him to invest in Ripple’s native XRP in those early days, De Villiers remained skeptical about the crypto ecosystem and kept his distance until he started exploring trading more seriously after downloading Trading View:

I started following some of my favorite things. Obviously also the markets, gold, commodities, the Nasdaq and S&P 500. I just found a little bit of interest, started reading a bit about the markets around the world and then of course crypto, Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP were also my first interests.

A few years later, NFTs took off with collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club scoring hundreds of millions of dollars in sales. De Villiers brushed up on the intricacies of the space with the help of a friend who worked in the industry.

A variety of Mutant Apes listed on NFT marketplace OpenSea. With a current floor price around 9.5 ETH, each avatar from the 20,000 strong collection is valued at over $18,000.

Mastering Metamask and its various wallet and network connections, token swaps, and blockchain bridges, De Villiers quickly became enamored with collecting NFTs. The former Proteas captain described his experience as riddled with highs and lows and was extremely proud to be a Mutant Ape owner, which also happened to be his first NFT trade.

I think I started with a great bang. I bought an M2 mutant monkey. Great as a first investment. I immediately went for the big one. It’s obviously not an exaggeration, but still an M2 is a biggie.

His dose of NFT dice lasted for some time, with De Villiers estimating that his NFT trophy case contained over 300 digital collectibles before an unfortunate incident sent him scrambling. Tempted by a malicious NFT posing as a new Pudgy Penguin drop, De Villiers accidentally gave a hacker access to his wallet by signing a malicious contract over a year ago:

I tapped it, it looked very legit. There was a $1 gas allowance. The moment I hit that gas allowance, it stopped. I hit it about five times, which ultimately meant I gave this guy access to my entire wallet.

De Villiers ended up losing part of his collection before sending the rest of his NFTs to another wallet for safekeeping and admitted that the experience had made him understand some of the challenges Web3 posed for newbies:

I made a few mistakes and it cost me a lot, but I really want to talk about that. For anyone looking to invest in NFTs, blockchain or Web3, it’s all new and complicated, or it could be, unless you make it as simple as possible.

Leveling the investment playing field

The experience also led him to become involved with Common Wealth as an ambassador. The Ethereum-powered Web3 investment platform aims to give private investors early access to startups traditionally held back by conventional venture capital investors. It creates a level playing field for private investors to invest in promising early-stage Web3 projects, De Villiers tells Cointelegraph.

The platform gives the average investor access to early stage projects and companies during start-up and private sale rounds. Users can invest in various funds with crypto to access tokenized stocks issued as genesis NFTs.

Community investors decide which projects to support through different funds, with voting rights proportional to their investment in a respective fund. Fund NFTs can be sold, traded or fractionated on the platform or other marketplaces, providing access to capital that is typically tied up in conventional seed investment rounds for long periods of time.

For De Villiers, giving the everyday investor access to a user-friendly platform with a low financial barrier to access traditionally exclusive early fundraising rounds resonated with his views on financial inclusion.

He draws parallels to South Africa’s socio-economic landscape, with its multicultural diversity and sadly high wealth disparity, and the potential for projects like Common Wealth to tackle inequality:

I like the fact that the common person, that’s why it’s called Common Wealth, can get a chance next to the richest person out there, the guy who’s been involved in this space for a decade, who knows all the tricks, the ins and outs, this just gives you a level playing field.

With some 9.5 million followers on Twitter and more than double that on Instagram, De Villiers added that his alignment with the project was ensured by the pedigree of individuals behind Common Wealth. Prominent team members include alumni from Google, Activision Blizzard, Intel, Cardano, and Facebook who built the Ethereum-powered mobile-optimized platform.

De Villiers continues to adjust to life after an illustrious cricketing career that saw him named the ICC One Day International Player of the Year three times. Temporary work is on the cards for the 39-year-old as he admits he is eager to continue exploring the Web3 industry in various capacities, be it investing in BTC, ETH, NFTs and other promising Web3 projects.

That comes with the usual caveat of caution when investing in the cryptocurrency space given a long history of market volatility and other criticism of the nascent industry.

