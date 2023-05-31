



Five Michigan Football Game Times, Networks announced

ROSEMONT, sick. — The Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced game times and network designations for five 2023 University of Michigan football games on Wednesday (May 31). The conference’s newest TV affiliates – NBC and CBS – will each broadcast games from Michigan Stadium for the first two weeks of the season. The Wolverines will host three straight non-conference opponents at Michigan Stadium to begin Michigan Football’s 144th season. The September 2 opener against East Carolina kicks off at noon and will be streamed exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s digital platform. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Wolverines and Pirates. A week later, UM will present UNLV in a nationally televised contest at 3:30 p.m. on CBS on September 9. This will be the Rebels’ second visit to Michigan Stadium. Entered the only previous game played between the two programs Jim Harbaugh‘s first season as head coach, a 28-7 victory for the Wolverines in 2015. Michigan will make its first primetime appearance on September 16, hosting Bowling Green in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on the Big Ten Network. The Wolverines have a 2-0 series lead, beating the Falcons at home during the 2000 (42-7) and 2010 (65-14) seasons. UM kicks off the Big Ten season against Rutgers on September 23 at noon. The home game at Michigan Stadium has yet to receive a television network designation. The Wolverines have an 8-1 all-time series record with the Scarlet Knights and are 4-0 at home. The trip from Michigan to Penn State on November 11 has been selected as FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. This will be the second consecutive season that the two programs will air on Fox at noon. The Wolverines have a 16-10 all-time series lead with the Nittany Lions, including a 7-6 lead in games played at Beaver Stadium following the 21-17 win in 2021. As previously announced, “The Game” between Michigan and Ohio State will air on Fox starting at noon. The Nov. 25 matchup between rivals will be the 119th in a series stretching back to 1897. The Wolverines hold an all-time series lead of 60-52-6 and hold a record of 32-24-4 against the Buckeyes at home. UM has won its last two matchups, a 42-27 win at Michigan Stadium in 2021 and a 45-23 affair at Ohio Stadium in 2022. Additional games can be selected prior to the season or chosen during the six- and 12-day selection process with the networks. The Michigan Ticket Office has sale periods for ticket packages (June 13-16) and individual games (July 11-14). For more information on all available ticket options, please complete the Michigan Football Ticket Interest Form. Following are the announced showtimes and television networks: September 2 vs. East Carolina, noon (Peacock)

September 9 vs. UNLV, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

September 16 vs. Bowling Green, 7:30 PM (Big Ten Network)

September 23 vs. Rutgers, noon (TBD)

Nov. 11 at Penn State, 12 p.m. (Fox)

Nov 25 vs. Ohio State, 12 a.m. (Fox)

Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis, Ind.), 8 p.m. (FOX)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2023/5/31/five-michigan-football-game-times-networks-announced.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos