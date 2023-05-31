The Spanish tennis pipeline that spawned Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael NadalExBulletin



change caption Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

VILLENA, SPAIN It takes several ramshackle single-lane roads winding through the quiet, sun-drenched olive and orange groves of the southern Spanish countryside before you begin to hear a chorus of popping noises; tennis balls hit by a group of elite players, including the best player in the world, Carlos Alcaraz.

In the past year, the 20-year-old from the nearby city of Murcia quickly climbed to the top of the game through a combination of explosive forehands at sharp angles, leaping backhand cannon returns and impeccable drop shots that send opponents running for the net, usually in vain.

Non-stop parade of Spanish stars

The rising star of Alcaraz coincides with the falling of its larger-than-life contemporary and compatriot Rafael Nadalwho, after winning a record 14 titles at the French Open, has pulled out of this year’s Grand Slam tournament due to a hip injury.

It is no coincidence that both players come from Spain. A combination of climate, infrastructure and training factors over the past five decades have come together to create a Spanish pipeline of players who have come to dominate tennis in the 21st century.



change caption Patrick Hamilton/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

Patrick Hamilton/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s not the best location in the world for a tennis academy, but it’s a very quiet place with a good climate,” says Antonio Cascales of the Juan Carlos Ferrero Equelite Tennis Academya campus he co-founded and named after the first player he led to world No. 1.

Antonio Martinez Cascales is short, bald, and his face reveals a quiet serenity as he strolls between the academy’s lanes. He often stops to watch someone play, and he did that seven years ago when he saw Carlos Alcaraz play a game for the first time. The then 13-year-old boy lost to an opponent who was a year older, but he made a deep impression on Cascales. “What I saw was a boy with a lot of talent, but a little bit anarchic,” he says. “He didn’t have a strict playing pattern, but you could immediately see that he showed promise.”



change caption Rob Schmitz/NPR

Rob Schmitz/NPR

Cascales says decades ago, when he first watched 10-year-old Juan Carlos Ferrero play, he didn’t have enough experience to say if the boy would ever become world number one, but by the time he and a retired Juan Carlos Ferrero brought Alcaraz to their academy, Cascales was older, wiser and convinced that one day this kid would dominate the sport.

Sportsmanship and mentality

“It was his mentality,” says Cascals. “He had a great passion for the sport. He used to watch tennis videos, he still does and he hit the ball with such power. He was aggressive, coming to the net, making distinctive shots, and when you see his physicality combined with his passion, it became clear to me that he would make it. He was a fighter.”

Being a fighter on the court has become synonymous with Spanish tennis players: whether it’s Alcaraz, Nadal, Carlos Moya or any number of the dozens of Spaniards who have risen through the ranks in recent decades, Cascales says players from his home country tend to to work harder because of the surface they grow up playing on.

“In the 1970s, Spain built more than a thousand tennis clubs, all with hard courts,” says Cascales. “So for 50 years Spanish players have grown up playing on clay courts. The surface slows the pace of play and allows for longer points, so you have players who learn to work hard and play consistently.”

Half a century ago an explosion of tennis courts

The tennis court building boom in Spain began in the early 1970s when dictator Francisco Franco, unpopular in the West, fell in love with Spanish tennis champion Manolo Santana, who brought Spain international fame by winning the US Open, Wimbledon and the French Open. to win. Franco quickly ordered the construction of thousands of tennis courts for the masses.

“Franco felt that tennis could be a great sport for the country, for all people,” said Chris Lewit, author of The secrets of Spanish tennis“So he wanted to invest in tennis clubs and facilities all over the country. And those investments, a decade or two later, paid off and there was a huge tennis boom in Spain.”

More players meant more coaches were needed. Lewit says two coaches, both in Barcelona, ​​became the most influential: Pato Alvarez and Lluis Bruguera. Both had students who came to dominate the sport in the 1980s and 1990s, and their training methods became enshrined in national manuals distributed to Spain’s local clubs.

Lewit says Alvarez was a ballroom dancer and made footwork the central aspect of his training. “And he developed this method of drilling, mainly drilling out of baskets. In Spain they sometimes call them ‘Cubos’ or buckets of balls,” says Lewit. “And it’s this series of geometric range of motion exercises and moves that can be linked together.”



change caption Rob Schmitz/NPR

Rob Schmitz/NPR

It’s a system coach Lluis Bruguera, now 79, still uses to teach players here at an academy in Barcelona. “I often get the question why so many top tennis players come from Spain?” Bruguera says. “Well, it’s because our system is good and the Spanish character is good too. It’s no coincidence that practically every country in the world now uses these exercises to train their players.”

Coach, don’t yell

Some coaches yell at their players. Others teach them. Bruguera questions them. “Where’s your hand?” Bruguera asks a player, who answers by raising his hand.

‘No,’ says Bruguera, clicking his tongue in disappointment. “Where’s your hand?” he asks again, but this time he gets nothing but a confused look from the player.

“This,” says Bruguera, pointing to the front of the player’s racket, “is your hand.”

Author Chris Lewit says Bruguera’s training includes six pillars of what he calls “the Spanish method,” including excellent footwork, a game focused on making as few mistakes as possible, developing a forehand weapon, and excellent defense. But one of the most important pillars, says Lewit, is mental. “All the young players in Spain are taught to suffer on the tennis court, which if you’re not from Spain might sound a bit weird or strange, but they really believe that wholeheartedly,” says Lewit. “And it’s a big part of their philosophy and culture and the culture of tennis in Spain and to some extent of the culture itself.”

And Lewit says one player, Rafael Nadal, exemplifies this aspect of Spanish tennis more than anyone else. “The mentality, the energy, the willingness to chase every ball and fight,” says Lewit, “you know when you play against a Spanish player it’s going to be a long day at the office because they never give up, they never get tired., and they will fight you all the way to the end.

Figures seem to back this up

According to the Association of Tennis Professionals, Spanish players have averaged 13 of the top 100 male players every year for the past two decades. Compare that to an average of just nine American men, despite the US having seven times the population of Spain.

Back at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy, Alcaraz coach Antonio Cascales says he believes Alcaraz will become one of the next tennis greats, alongside Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. “In the creativity he uses in a typical match, I would compare him to Federer,” says Cascales, “but in his tenacity and the way he fights to win a point, I would compare him more to Rafa. ”

And it is the Spanish fighting spirit, says Cascals, that usually wins in the end.