Gophers’ new hockey initiative aims to give season ticket holders more flexibility – The Rink Live

MINNEAPOLIS With both teams winning conference titles and making Frozen Four runs last season, men’s and women’s hockey are hot tickets for Minnesota Gophers fans. Sell-outs and noisy crowds at both the 3M Arena in Mariucci and the neighboring Knight Arena are commonplace again.

In an effort to give season ticket holders some flexibility and to ensure that the seats on both rinks are used after they are sold, the U of M announced a new ticket return initiative for the 2023-24 season.

The program is called Credit Up! and is available to season ticket holders for men’s and women’s hockey. It allows fans to return any tickets they cannot use to the Athletic Department in exchange for a credit that can be used toward future season ticket renewals. The credit can also be converted into a tax-deductible donation to support Gopher Athletics.

Travis Cameron, who oversees ticket sales for U of M’s athletic department, said the new initiative is in response to feedback from season ticket holders.

One of the things we hear mostly from our hockey fans, but actually from all sports, is that it’s getting harder and harder to get to every game. So we’ve been constantly trying to find ways to encourage fans to use their tickets in some way, said Cameron, who arrived at the U of M about the same time Bob Motzko was hired as men’s hockey coach.

He noted the addition of electronic ticket transfers (so you don’t have to hand over physical tickets to share/sell) and integration with secondary ticketing marketplaces like StubHub.

In practice, the program will work like this: Let’s say you can’t use your two seats for a January home game against Ohio State. You would return the tickets to the U of M within 48 hours of the first game. The U of M would in turn try to resell them to fans who want to attend the games at face value. If they cannot be sold, the U of M can use the tickets to fulfill donation requests or for programs such as Tickets for Kids. You will receive a credit for the price of those four tickets which can be applied to the cost of season tickets for the following season. If you do not renew your subscription the following year, the credit will become a tax-deductible donation for the sports fund.

This is just another option for season ticket holders to hopefully take that extra step, Cameron said. It gives us an indication of what inventory will not be used.

Cameron came aboard in Minnesota at a time when ticket sales for men’s hockey were in decline. That has changed over the past five years, with most season ticket holders renewing for 2023-2024, and countless new ticket buyers interested in hockey. A number of factors contributed to the better attendance, most notably an exciting, winning product on the ice, but also involved the U of M lowering the prices of some seats, beer sales allowed at men’s hockey games, and growing rivalries with Big Ten teams like Michigan and Notre Dame ten years after the Gophers men left the old WCHA.

The team’s success, it’s the gameday environment that really came back strong in the second half of last season, Cameron said. This (program) will hopefully ride on that momentum a little bit and keep it going.

The Gophers men last season were second in the nation (behind North Dakota) in total attendance, averaging just over 9,100 tickets sold per game in their 10,000-seat arena.

More information about the Credit Up! program can be found at the

Gopher’s website

.