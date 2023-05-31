Sports
MSC Cruises takes delivery of its newest megaship
In an important step towards sustainable cruising, MSC Cruises has taken delivery of its newest cruise ship. MSC Euribia. The cruise ship, the fifth in MSC’s Meraviglia-class series, will depart from Saint-Nazaire later this week, with the official christening ceremony in Copenhagen on June 8.
MSC EuribiaNamed after the Greek goddess Eurybia, known for her mastery of the seas, her inaugural season will sail in Northern Europe, sailing to Norway, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and more.
MSC Euribia Delivered
After a construction period of two yearsMSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique celebrated the official handover of the newest cruise ship in the MSC fleet, MSC Euribiatoday, May 31.
The ship is touted as the most energy-efficient cruise ship ever built, with the best environmental technologies available, including advanced wastewater treatment and waste management systems on board.
MSC Euribia is also the second MSC Cruises ship to be fully powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), following the cruise line’s current flagship, MSC World Europe.
Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive President of the Cruise Division of the MSC Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the ship’s delivery.
“With the delivery of the MSC Euribia, we are taking a major step towards our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to its outstanding environmental innovations, MSC Euribia offers a revolutionary design in energy efficiency, enabling it to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
Vago emphasized the importance of energy efficiency in the fight against climate change: Often, decarbonisation approaches focus exclusively on measures related to energy resources. Although they are an important part of the energy transition, we should not forget the essential role that energy efficiency will play today in reducing energy demand. The cleanest energy is the energy we don’t use, and MSC Euribia is built on this principle.”
Unparalleled cruise experience
The new MSC cruise ship offers guests a unique cruise experience. The ship’s culinary offerings are extensive, with more than a dozen dining options. There are five swimming pools and the coral-themed Ocean Cay Aquapark for relaxation and recreation, providing ample opportunities for guests to relax and enjoy their time at sea.
Younger guests are well catered for, with special areas and an educational lab. The ship offers a variety of kids’ clubs, including a special play area for babies and toddlers, and educational activities that provide an insight into the importance of protecting the environment.
For teenage guests, the Teens Club Extra Space offers a range of interactive games and modern game consoles such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. Traditional games such as table football and table tennis are also available.
Adult guests can look forward to world-class entertainment options, including the Carousel Lounge. This unique lounge extends outwards and offers guests panoramic sea views in a beautiful setting.
A partnership for innovation
Laurent Castaing, Managing Director of Chantiers de l’Atlantique, the shipyard where MSC Euribia was built, was also proud of the partnership with MSC Cruises:
Laurent Casting: “This fifth and final ship in the Meraviglia class marks the culmination of an already highly successful series and the continuation of our innovative joint environmental projects.”
The ceremony also marked the ceremonial laying up of hull number X34, soon to become MSC World Americathe second ship in MSC’s World Class series, due for delivery in 2025.
MSC Euribiawhich measures 181,541 gross tons and can accommodate up to 6,334 guests when fully booked, will be on the first journey with net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the history of the cruise industry.
This journey, which begins on June 3 and ends in a christening ceremony in Copenhagen on 8 Juneis an important milestone for the cruise industry.
“This industry first net zero emissions from our latest flagship, the MSC Euribia, heralds another important step in our journey towards a low carbon economy and above all demonstrates the extent of our commitment”, said Vago.
Following the christening ceremony, officiated by Hollywood icon and Oscar-winning actress Sophia Loren, the ship will embark on her inaugural voyage, a 7-night round trip from Kiel, Germany.
Read also: MSC Cruises ships by size, age and class
She will call at Copenhagen and three ports in Norway, Hellesylt, Alesund and Flam, before sailing to Kiel in Germany. MSC Euribia will continue to offer Northern European sailings until at least October 2024.
With the addition of MSC EuribiaMSC Cruises continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable cruising, setting a new standard for the industry and paving the way for a cleaner, greener future.
