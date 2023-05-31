Select Illini Football Game Times Announced





CHAMPAIGN, sick. Three game times have been set for the 2023 Illinois football team schedule, including a FOX Big Noon Kickoff home showdown against Penn State on Saturday, September 16 at 11 a.m. CT and three more game times have been reduced to two slots, the Big Ten Conference and his television partners announced on Wednesday. The Fighting Illini kick off the season at 6:30 PM CT on Saturday, September 2 against Toledo at Memorial Stadium. After a trip to Kansas on September 9, Illinois returns home for the Penn State game in the Illini’s Big Ten opener. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew and set will be coming to Champaign for the first time since the show began in 2019. Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone on site. The other Illinois home game time set is a 7 p.m. CT kick on FS1 when Nebraska visits Champaign on Friday, October 6. 3 p.m. CT slot. Season tickets for Illinois’ seven home games at Memorial Stadium are now on sale at FightingIllini.com. Season ticket holders will enjoy a number of benefits as part of Illini’s new FamILLy First campaign, most notably a 17 percent average reduction in ticket prices across the stadium, culminating in a $99 season ticket to all seven home games. With the momentum of the team’s best season in 15 years, Illinois is building to one of the most exciting season-long atmospheres at Memorial Stadium in 2023. The Illini have already sold more than 7,000 new season tickets, the most since the 2008 season, that followed Illinois’ Rose Bowl Game performance in 2008. Last year’s Illini subscription holders renewed at a rate of 93%, also Illinois’ best since 2008 and before each of the last two seasons, which ended at 86%. Benefits for family members with a first season pass also include game day offers on Gameday Spirit concessions and merchandise, and savings on rounds of golf at Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois. Illinois and its 10 returning All-Big Ten performers completed spring ball practices last month. The Illini have the most All-Big Ten performers returning in the Big Ten West, one year after finishing second in the division. Illinois returns 12 starters on offense and defense, including Preseason All-America defensive linemen Jer’Zhan Newton And Keith Randolph Jr. 2022 Freshman All-America OLB gabe jacas and three offensive linemen from the program’s first-ever Joe Moore Award semifinalist group ( Isaiah Adams , Zy Krisler , Julian pearl ). The 2023 season marks the inaugural season of the Big Ten with a new set of broadcast partners that will deliver exciting matchups to fans across broadcast, cable and direct-to-consumer platforms. The Big Ten is the only conference to partner with three broadcast networks CBS, Fox and NBC. Remaining playing times will be selected during the selection process of 12 and 6 days into the season. ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 2023 Date Opponent Place Time (TV) September 2nd Toledo Memorial Stadium 6:30 PM CT (BTN) September 9th at Kansas Lawrence, can. To be determined 16 September Penn state Memorial Stadium 11 a.m. CT (FOX) September 23 Florida Atlantic Ocean Memorial Stadium To be determined September 30th at Purdue West Lafayette, Ind. 2:30/3:00 PM or 6:30 PM CT (TBD) October 6 (Friday) Nebraska Memorial Stadium 7:00 PM CT (FS1) 14 October at Maryland College Park, md. 11am or 2:30/3pm CT (TBD) Oct 21 Wisconsin (homecoming) Memorial Stadium 11am or 2:30/3pm CT (TBD) October 28 OUT the 4th of November at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minnesota. To be determined November 11 Indiana (Father’s Day) Memorial Stadium To be determined November 18 in Iowa Iowa City, Iowa To be determined November 25th Northwest Memorial Stadium To be determined December 2 Big Ten Championship Indianapolis, Ind. 7:00 PM CT (FOX) Tickets for the first season of the family Click here to go to the Family First Season Ticket Central page. Seating area Season ticket price 2023 Season ticket price 2022 Horseshoe/East Balcony $99 $154 Sideline $199 $279 Prime C $299 $359 First B $359 $359 First A $379 $359 I FUND FAMILLY 4-Pack $429* $429 I FINANCE “FAMILLY” 4 PACK For $429, the I FUND “FamILLy” 4 pack includes 4 season tickets ($82.25 per ticket) and a $100 I FUND membership in the Captains Club. Captains Club members are eligible for a seasonal parking pass as part of their benefits.

