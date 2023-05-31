Mens Tennis Lands Martim Prata as Graduate Assistant – LSU

Martim Prata, born in Lisbon, Portugal, has been named LSU men’s tennis graduate assistant, head coach Danny Bryan announced Wednesday.

We are very excited to add Martim to our coaching staff, said head coach Danny Bryan. He has played at the highest level of college tennis, won championships and will be an excellent addition to our team.

In his time with Tennessee, Prata achieved a career record of 70-51 in singles and 55-32 in doubles. He picked up one win in singles and three wins in doubles during his college career.

At Knoxville, Prata was an important member of the team. In his Junior season, he led the Volunteers to victory in the SEC Championship, where he was named SEC Tournament MVP and made to the SEC All-Tournament Team. Prata also earned a big bid into the NCAA Singles Tournament, where he retired in the second round. In his final season, he led the Volunteers to the NCAA Round of 8.

Prata also took honors in class. He was a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and an ITA Scholar Athlete.

Outside of his collegiate career, Prata has seen success on the field. He was one Two-time 18U Portugal Singles National Champion. In addition, he qualified for the main draw of the Portuguese F21 Futures tournament in Sao Bras de Alportel. During the tournament, he advanced to his first professional singles quarterfinal with two main-draw victories. Prata has also been a three-time doubles semifinalist at the ITF Futures level.

Martim will be a great role model for our players, said national coach Danny Bryan. He is a hard worker, competitive and someone who maximized his game

