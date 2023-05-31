Sports
Mens Tennis Lands Martim Prata as Graduate Assistant – LSU
Martim Prata, born in Lisbon, Portugal, has been named LSU men’s tennis graduate assistant, head coach Danny Bryan announced Wednesday.
We are very excited to add Martim to our coaching staff, said head coach Danny Bryan. He has played at the highest level of college tennis, won championships and will be an excellent addition to our team.
In his time with Tennessee, Prata achieved a career record of 70-51 in singles and 55-32 in doubles. He picked up one win in singles and three wins in doubles during his college career.
At Knoxville, Prata was an important member of the team. In his Junior season, he led the Volunteers to victory in the SEC Championship, where he was named SEC Tournament MVP and made to the SEC All-Tournament Team. Prata also earned a big bid into the NCAA Singles Tournament, where he retired in the second round. In his final season, he led the Volunteers to the NCAA Round of 8.
Prata also took honors in class. He was a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and an ITA Scholar Athlete.
Outside of his collegiate career, Prata has seen success on the field. He was one Two-time 18U Portugal Singles National Champion. In addition, he qualified for the main draw of the Portuguese F21 Futures tournament in Sao Bras de Alportel. During the tournament, he advanced to his first professional singles quarterfinal with two main-draw victories. Prata has also been a three-time doubles semifinalist at the ITF Futures level.
Martim will be a great role model for our players, said national coach Danny Bryan. He is a hard worker, competitive and someone who maximized his game
For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.
|
Sources
2/ https://lsusports.net/news/2023/05/31/mens-tennis-lands-martim-prata-as-graduate-assistant/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Debt Ceiling: Republican Hard-Right Pledges to Do Everything in Their Power to Oppose Bill | US debt ceiling
- John Magaro refuses to play the Hollywood Schmuck
- Mens Tennis Lands Martim Prata as Graduate Assistant – LSU
- Iranian designer Jila Saber talks about her political dress at Cannes
- Ivy Tech Offers 5 Google Certificates Through Free Program
- How Ketamine Affects 3 Key Areas of the Brain – Harvard Gazette
- Russia: A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the eastern coast of Kamchatka Krai on June 1
- Jokowi calls Cawe-cawe, what does that mean? This is the real meaning!
- ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape
- Potential drug shows promise targeting a range of KRAS-induced cancers in the lab
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Tips and Tricks
- The uncontacted jungle tribe is endangered by the race for green technology