Watch live today and get time





Arch rivals India and Pakistan are going head-to-head 2023 Men’s Junior Asia Cup Hockey Final at the Salalah Sports Complex in Oman on Thursday. The Hockey between India and Pakistan The match kicks off at 9:30 PM IST and will be streamed live in India. Both India and Pakistan are undefeated in the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 hockey. The two teams clashed earlier in the league phase and the match ended in a 1–1 draw. However, India managed to top the group as they had a better goal difference than second placed Pakistan. The Indian hockey team, the defending champion, opened his campaign with an 18-0 win over Chinese Taipei and a 3-1 win over Japan. India beat Thailand 17-0 in their last group game. In the semi-finals, India defeated the Republic of Korea 9-1. The Pakistan hockey teammeanwhile beat Chinese Taipei 15-1 in the opener, beat Thailand 9-0 and beat Japan 3-2 in the final league game. In the semi-finals, Pakistan defeated Malaysia 6–2. The final also sets the stage for the battle between Pakistan’s Abdul Rehman, who is currently the tournament’s joint top scorer with nine goals, and Indian striker Araijeet Singh Hundal, who has seven hits. India and Pakistan have faced each other three times before in the final of the Junior Asia Cup hockey. Pakistan won the 1996 final while India triumphed in 2004. At the last edition in 2015 played in Malaysia, India defeated Pakistan in the final to win the title. The Asian Cup Men’s Junior hockey tournament is held after eight years. The 2021 edition has been canceled due to COVID. Where can you watch India vs Pakistan in men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 hockey final live in India Live streaming of the 2023 Asia Cup Junior Men’s India vs Pakistan final is available on watch.hockey website in India. There will be no live coverage of the Under-21 continental event in India.

