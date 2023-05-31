Rolf’s Bench | The river reporter

By CHRISTOPHER FREY

BARRYVILLE, NY — For anyone who has raced down its rapids, pulled a stubborn shad from its rocky bottom, or simply gazed at its green-rimmed beauty from Barryville’s Bluff or the Hawk’s Nest, the Upper Delaware River exerts a powerful tug on the heart and mind.

For Rolf Beckhusen, one of the mid-20th century Boys of Barryville, even his eventual move to the far left coast of the country did not detract from his love of his hometown and his gray plastered riverside house with its rickety barn and beautiful acres just a few miles upstream from our hamlet.

He didn’t often make the trip back from Bellingham, WA, but he was always on the lookout for his childhood friends, looking for news of classmates, neighbors, and other Wiffleball enthusiasts. As he continued his small-town law practice, raised his children, and perfected his softball and table tennis skills, his mind was never far from Barryville, Eldred Central School, and his (mostly) idyllic early years in the prime of Boomertimes. Rolf’s greatest joy? The Delaware River – its perfect backyard amenity.

Rolf left us in 2022 – his big German-American heart couldn’t handle the challenges of several serious ailments – and he passed away in February at the age of 77. permanent memorial on the site of the Beckhusen family home.

Change is constant, however, and the house and land had been sold years ago after Rolf’s parents also moved west to live their last years with him in Washington. We quickly realized that the Kittatinny Campground now owned the site and we needed to contact the new owners, whose feet had only just touched the ground in Barryville, to see what they thought of establishing a memorial bench on their property.

Brian Czarnecki, an executive at the parent company, was the first person we approached with our request. To our delight, Brian was immediately on board. On the second call, he’d looked up Rolf’s obituary and commented on what a nice person he seemed to be. Brian and Rocco Baldassari, the local general manager, quickly determined where the site should be – right on the downstream edge of the footprint of the Beckhusen family home – and the wheels turned.

Rolf’s classmate, Bill Bosch, decided that Lackawaxen freestone was the appropriate medium for the bench, and he and several friends gladly paid for it. Kittatinny’s maintenance team prepared the venue and installed the bench and memorial plaque for all to see and enjoy.

The celebration of Rolf’s life took place in Bellingham in June 2022, and right after staring in amazement at the tables full of trophies his youth sports teams and adult softball teams had collected over the years, we shared the first photos of the memorial bench with Rolf’s family and friends. On the weekend of May 19, Rolf’s daughter Lisa Aspessi and her husband James, both Bellingham police officers, made the pilgrimage to Barryville on behalf of her brothers Josh and Zac. They enjoyed the couch, planted some perennials, and rafted down the river from Dad past Beckhusen’s former farm.

Between tears, Lisa shared, “James and I had a really moving experience staying on the river. I can now see what led Dad to Deming, WA, where my brothers and I grew up on a river in a small town.

She expressed her gratitude to the Kittatinny team for the gracious gift to the family. When a new business in town recognizes in a very personal way the history of the land and the people who came before it, it’s a sign that the sense of community still lingers.

Barryville isn’t the same place it was when Rolf and the Boys of Barryville drank cherry coke at Eckhart’s Store, whistled at the movies on the Riviera Theater’s not-so-big screen, and read all the comics three times at Traver’s Barber Shop. It sure has been a long time since Rolf sent his Volkswagen Beetle down the local roads; many Barrydorpers probably don’t know the name.

For those who wish to pay their respects to the boy who spoke only German when he attended Eldred Elementary School, but who served in the United States Army, became a respected lawyer in Washington, and left behind three loving children and five grandchildren, his family invites you to send greetings and a few dollars to the Eldred Little League in memory of Rolf’s time as a volunteer coach.

He didn’t spend much time on the couch on any of his sports teams, but Rolf’s bluestone couch near his beloved Delaware invites you to spend a few minutes and pay tribute to a fine Boy of Barryville.

Christopher Frey is a 1964 graduate of Eldred Central School, a 1968 graduate of St. John’s University, NY, a former Peace Corps volunteer and a retired real estate consultant who lives in Albany, NY and Longboat Key, FL.