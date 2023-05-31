Sports
Rolf’s Bench | The river reporter
By CHRISTOPHER FREY
BARRYVILLE, NY — For anyone who has raced down its rapids, pulled a stubborn shad from its rocky bottom, or simply gazed at its green-rimmed beauty from Barryville’s Bluff or the Hawk’s Nest, the Upper Delaware River exerts a powerful tug on the heart and mind.
For Rolf Beckhusen, one of the mid-20th century Boys of Barryville, even his eventual move to the far left coast of the country did not detract from his love of his hometown and his gray plastered riverside house with its rickety barn and beautiful acres just a few miles upstream from our hamlet.
He didn’t often make the trip back from Bellingham, WA, but he was always on the lookout for his childhood friends, looking for news of classmates, neighbors, and other Wiffleball enthusiasts. As he continued his small-town law practice, raised his children, and perfected his softball and table tennis skills, his mind was never far from Barryville, Eldred Central School, and his (mostly) idyllic early years in the prime of Boomertimes. Rolf’s greatest joy? The Delaware River – its perfect backyard amenity.
Rolf left us in 2022 – his big German-American heart couldn’t handle the challenges of several serious ailments – and he passed away in February at the age of 77. permanent memorial on the site of the Beckhusen family home.
Change is constant, however, and the house and land had been sold years ago after Rolf’s parents also moved west to live their last years with him in Washington. We quickly realized that the Kittatinny Campground now owned the site and we needed to contact the new owners, whose feet had only just touched the ground in Barryville, to see what they thought of establishing a memorial bench on their property.
Brian Czarnecki, an executive at the parent company, was the first person we approached with our request. To our delight, Brian was immediately on board. On the second call, he’d looked up Rolf’s obituary and commented on what a nice person he seemed to be. Brian and Rocco Baldassari, the local general manager, quickly determined where the site should be – right on the downstream edge of the footprint of the Beckhusen family home – and the wheels turned.
Rolf’s classmate, Bill Bosch, decided that Lackawaxen freestone was the appropriate medium for the bench, and he and several friends gladly paid for it. Kittatinny’s maintenance team prepared the venue and installed the bench and memorial plaque for all to see and enjoy.
The celebration of Rolf’s life took place in Bellingham in June 2022, and right after staring in amazement at the tables full of trophies his youth sports teams and adult softball teams had collected over the years, we shared the first photos of the memorial bench with Rolf’s family and friends. On the weekend of May 19, Rolf’s daughter Lisa Aspessi and her husband James, both Bellingham police officers, made the pilgrimage to Barryville on behalf of her brothers Josh and Zac. They enjoyed the couch, planted some perennials, and rafted down the river from Dad past Beckhusen’s former farm.
Between tears, Lisa shared, “James and I had a really moving experience staying on the river. I can now see what led Dad to Deming, WA, where my brothers and I grew up on a river in a small town.
She expressed her gratitude to the Kittatinny team for the gracious gift to the family. When a new business in town recognizes in a very personal way the history of the land and the people who came before it, it’s a sign that the sense of community still lingers.
Barryville isn’t the same place it was when Rolf and the Boys of Barryville drank cherry coke at Eckhart’s Store, whistled at the movies on the Riviera Theater’s not-so-big screen, and read all the comics three times at Traver’s Barber Shop. It sure has been a long time since Rolf sent his Volkswagen Beetle down the local roads; many Barrydorpers probably don’t know the name.
For those who wish to pay their respects to the boy who spoke only German when he attended Eldred Elementary School, but who served in the United States Army, became a respected lawyer in Washington, and left behind three loving children and five grandchildren, his family invites you to send greetings and a few dollars to the Eldred Little League in memory of Rolf’s time as a volunteer coach.
He didn’t spend much time on the couch on any of his sports teams, but Rolf’s bluestone couch near his beloved Delaware invites you to spend a few minutes and pay tribute to a fine Boy of Barryville.
Christopher Frey is a 1964 graduate of Eldred Central School, a 1968 graduate of St. John’s University, NY, a former Peace Corps volunteer and a retired real estate consultant who lives in Albany, NY and Longboat Key, FL.
Keywords
Barryville’s bluff,
hawk’s nest,
upper delaware river,
boys from barryville,
Bellingham,
by,
Rolf’s bench
|
Sources
2/ http://www.riverreporter.com/stories/rolfs-bench,98573
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of raping 2 women
- Rolf’s Bench | The river reporter
- Taxation and SFDR: implications for fund managers
- Virtual fashion fitting company Zyler unveils tools to set up AI shopping experiences — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Artificial intelligence pioneers call for more regulation – BBC News
- Gene-deleted glioblastoma is more vulnerable to cell death
- An Imran Khan isolated on the no-fly list is not bad news for the captain
- Ron DeSantis starts throwing uppercuts at Trump
- Democratic Party responds to President Jokowi’s statement
- BOLLYWOOD BOAT PARTY (Fireworks) Tickets, Sat, 17 Jun 2023 at 8:00 PM
- Thom Browne will present his very first couture collection in Paris in July
- Google has officially ended support for the first generation Chromecast