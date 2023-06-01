Sports
ACC Football Game Times and Networks announced
GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners on Wednesday announced tee times and networks for most ACC football games during the first three weeks of the 2023 football season. The ACC’s early season schedule includes a few games during the first three weeks on ABC’s Saturday Night Football, as well as 11 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2.
The announcement also includes times and networks for the Thursday and Friday night competitions throughout the 2023 campaign.
The 2023 ACC football season has no shortage of incredible matchups, including our new conference schedule, and we are excited to see our teams significantly highlighted on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. Our league begins again with five straight games over Labor Day weekend as we continue to play the toughest non-conference schedule in the country. We appreciate our partners in Disney, ESPN and ACC Network and we all look forward to the upcoming season with great anticipation.
Seven ACC games are scheduled for ABC national broadcast during the first three weeks of the season. ABC’s Saturday Night Football will feature ACC teams in two of its first three weeks. On September 2, North Carolina and Heisman Trophy candidate Drake Maye will face South Carolina in the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. On September 16, Pitt travels to face rival West Virginia in the latest installment of the Backyard Brawl.
ACC teams play each of the first three weeks in the Noon ABC window, with Virginia vs. Tennessee (in Nashville) on September 2, Notre Dame at NC State on September 9, and Florida State at Boston College on September 16.
The ACC will be on display over Labor Day Weekend (August 31-September 4) with a dozen games over a five-day period. No other league plays all five days in week one. This is the fifth time in the past seven years that the ACC has played for five consecutive days in week one.
Labor Day weekend kicks off on Thursday, August 31, as Wake Forest entertains Elon at 7 p.m. on ACC Network and NC State visits UConn on CBS Sports Network. On Friday, September 1, Miami hosts Miami (Ohio) on ACC Network at 7:00 PM and Georgia Tech takes on Louisville at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7:30 PM on ESPN in the first conference game of the season.
The first Saturday of the 2023 season features seven games: Virginia vs. Tennessee at Nashville (afternoon, ABC), Northern Illinois at Boston College (afternoon, ACCN), Wofford at Pitt (3:30pm, ACCN), Colgate at Syracuse (4pm, ACCNX/ESPN+), North Carolina vs. South Carolina at Charlotte (7:30 p.m., ABC) and Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (ACCN, 8 p.m.).
On Sunday, September 3, Florida State LSU will play at 7:30 PM on ABC at the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando, Florida, in a rematch of the 2022 season opener in New Orleans, won by the Seminoles, 24-23. Opening weekend ends at 8 p.m. on Labor Day (September 4), with Clemson playing at Duke on ESPN.
In week two, all 14 ACC teams compete at home in non-conference action. ABC will air an ACC doubleheader with Notre Dame in NC State at 12 a.m. and Texas A&M in Miami at 3:30 p.m. 2:15 p.m.), Appalachian State in North Carolina (5:15 p.m.), and Southern Miss in Florida State (8:30 p.m.).
Week three consists of 13 matchups, including a pair of national broadcasts on ABC, with FSU at 12pm in BC and Pitt at 7:30pm in WVU. In six of the 12 non-conference games, ACC teams are on the road against Power Five opponents.
The ACC Football Championship game on December 2 will air on ABC at 8 p.m., featuring the top two teams by percentage of winning. Charlottes Bank of America Stadium will once again host the championship game. The ACC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation have an agreement to hold the championship game in Charlotte through the 2030 season.
The ACC and ESPN also announced information for an additional nine games on Thursday and Friday later in the season. The schedule below lists the games selected for television as of May 31.
ACC Football’s 71st season is the first under a 3-5-5 scheduling model announced last June, covering the 2023-26 seasons. Each team plays three primary opponents annually and takes on the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The schedule allows each team to face all 13 conference opponents, both home and away, during the four-year period.
The ACC’s non-conference schedule remains the most difficult in the country. In addition to 25 games against Power 5 opponents, the ACC will play 11 non-conference games against teams ranked in the latest 2022 Associated Press Top 25 poll. Eight schools Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest play two Power 5 conference opponents (including Notre Dame). Louisville and Pitt each play three. ACC teams play 27 games against opponents who appeared in a bowl game last year and 11 non-conference games against teams in ESPN’s 2023 Way-Too-Early Top 25.
Thursday, August 31
Elon at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACCN
NC State at UConn, TBD, CBS Sports Network
Friday September 1
Miami (Ohio) at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta), 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday September 2
Virginia vs. Tennessee (in Nashville), noon, ABC
Northern Illinois at Boston College, Noon, ACCN
Wofford in Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Colgate at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ACCNX/ESPN+
North Carolina vs. South Carolina (in Charlotte), 7:30 p.m., ABC
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN
Sunday September 3
LSU vs. Florida State (in Orlando), 7:30 p.m., ABC
Monday Sept 4
Clemson at Duke, 8 p.m., ESPN
Thursday September 7
Murray State at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Saturday September 9
Vanderbilt at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ACCN
Notre Dame at NC State, Afternoon, ABC
Purdue at Virginia Tech, noon, ESPN2
James Madison in Virginia, noon, ESPNU
Holy Cross at Boston College, noon, ACCNX/ESPN+
State of South Carolina at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., ACCNX/ESPN+
Charleston Southern at Clemson, 2:15 p.m., ACCN
Texas A&M in Miami, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Appalachian State in North Carolina, 5:15 p.m., ACCN
Lafayette at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCNX/ESPN+
Florida State Southern Miss, 8:30 p.m., ACCN
Cincinnati in Pitt, time/network to be determined
Western Michigan in Syracuse, time/network to be determined
Thursday September 14
Bethune-Cookman in Miami, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Friday September 15
Virginia in Maryland, 7 p.m., FS1
Saturday September 16
Wake Forest at Old Dominion, Noon, ESPN2 or ESPNU
State of Florida at Boston College, Noon, ABC
Louisville vs. Indiana (in Indianapolis), noon, BTN
Minnesota in North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Northwestern at Duke, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m., BTN
Georgia Tech in Mississippi, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Florida Atlantic at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACCN
Pitt in West Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., NBC
VMI at NC State, TBD time/network
Friday Sept 22
NC State at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday September 29
Louisville at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Thursday October 26
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, November 2
Wake Forest at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday November 3
Boston College at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday November 4
Notre Dame in Clemson, time TBD, ABC
Thursday, November 9
Virginia in Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Thursday November 16
Boston College at Pitt, 7 p.m., ESPN
Friday November 24
Miami at Boston College, noon, ABC
Saturday December 2
ACC Football Championship Game, 8 p.m., ABC
ACC Bowl Game Connections
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m., ESPN, or TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, Dec. 23, 12 p.m., ABC
Military Bowl, Dec. 27, 2 p.m., ESPN
Dukes Mayo Bowl Dec. 27, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Dec. 28, 11 a.m., ESPN
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m., ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl (formerly Cheez-It Bowl), Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m., ESPN
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Dec. 29, noon, ESPN
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl, Dec. 29, 2 p.m., CBS
Capital One Orange Bowl, Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN
Reliaquest Bowl, Jan. 1, noon, ESPN2
SDCCU Holiday Bowl, TBD
