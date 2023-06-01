Preview: Djokovic, Alcaraz start action second round | ATP tour





Several of the Roland Garros favorites will be in Paris on Wednesday for the second round, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas. ATPTour.com looks at three key games on Day 4 of the season’s second major. [3] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs. Marton Fucsovics (HUN) Two-time Roland Garros champion Djokovic continues his bid for a record 23rd main crown against world No. 83 Fucsovics. Djokovic delivered a strong service performance in the opening round, winning 82 percent of the points after his first pitch against Aleksandar Kovacevic. Wednesday is their first meeting on clay. The Serb will have to take the heavy blows of Fucsovics, who reached the fourth round at Roland Garros in 2020 after beating the then world number 5 Daniil Medvedev in the opening round. One thing to watch out for is whether Fucsovics is looking for opportunities to attack the net. In his opening game against Hugo Grenier, the 31-year-old saw success as he came forward and converted 37 of 50 net points. Will that be part of Fucsovics’ strategy to disrupt the rhythm of the 93-fold tour-level title list? You May Also Like: The Fucsovic Physique: ‘Every Day, Gym Day’ [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs. Taro Daniel (JPN) Playing as the top seed in a Grand Slam for the first time, Alcaraz secured an opening-round straight-sets win against qualifier Flavio Cobolli and will look to build on his momentum when he meets Daniel for the first time. The 20-year-old Alcaraz, who was a quarterfinalist in Paris last year, showed smooth field coverage and excellent shots in his first round to extend his season record to 31-3. The Spaniard is aiming for his second major title and fifth trophy of the season these two weeks: Buenos Aires, Indian Wells, Barcelona, ​​​​Madrid. However, Alcaraz will focus on the task at hand, knowing that Daniel has some big wins this year. Daniel earned his only top-10 win earlier this season when he beat Casper Ruud at the ATP 500 event in Acapulco. The 30-year-old also upset Alexander Zverev at this year’s ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami. The Japanese player will then aim for the biggest win of his career over Court Philippe-Chatrier. [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs. Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) Passing a stern test in the first round in four sets against Jiri Vesely, Tsitsipas now meets Spaniard Carballes Baena, who reached career No. 49 last month after winning his second tour-level title in Marrakech. The 30-year-old is aiming for his first top-10 victory on his favorite surface. Tsitsipas, who reached the Roland Garros final in 2021, is chasing his 20th victory on the clay court. Suzanne-Lenglen, Tsitsipas and Carballes Baena, who kicked off the on-pitch action, have met once before, in 2018, when the Greek survived a third-set tiebreak to beat the Spaniard at the ATP 250 event in Estoril . Also in action… Several home hopes will upset seeded players on the Paris clay court. Seventh seed Andrey Rublev plays Corentin Moutet and 14th seed Cameron Norrie bumps into Lucas Pouille. 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina meets #NextGenATP star Luca Van Assche. Other intriguing matchups of the day include 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis and 26th seed Denis Shapovalov’s matchup against Matteo Arnaldi, which upset Casper Ruud at the Mutua Madrid Open last month. The Italian won his first Grand Slam win in the main draw on Sunday and will try to increase that score against Shapovalov. In the doubles, second seed Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury take on Hugo Dellien and Guido Pella. Fourth seed and last year’s finalists Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek meet Sebastian Baez and Guillermo Duran.

