Raiders open Terre Haute Regional against #14 Indiana State on Friday

DAGTON Wright State’s baseball program opens the Terre Haute NCAA Regional against No. 14 Indiana State on Friday, June 2 at 1 p.m. ET. The tournament game at Bob Warn Field will be broadcast on ESPN+, while live stats will also be available.

Joining Wright State and Indiana State in the four-team regional series is No. 2 seed Iowa and No. 3 seed North Carolina. The winner of the Terre Haute region will face the winner of the Fayetteville region in the Super Regionals from June 9-12.

Game 1 – Friday, June 2 – 1PM ET – Watch – Live statistics – Regional central game notes

LAST TIME OFF

Wright State earned its 11th NCAA Division I appearance after winning the Horizon League Baseball Championship for the third consecutive year. The Raiders lost to No. 2 seed Oakland 6-5 on the third day of the tournament, but followed with three wins in a row in elimination games, interrupted by a 14-0 victory over the Golden Grizzlies in the title game at Nischwitz Stadium.

Andrew Patrick finished with tournament MVP honors, as he batted .400 (8-for-20) with four doubles, two home runs, eight runs batted in, eight runs scored, seven walks and three stolen bases in five games. Jay Luikart , Tristan Haught , Julian Greenwell And Luke Stoffel joined Patrick on the Horizon League All-Tournament Team.

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Sebastian Gongora was named the 2023 Horizon League Pitcher of the Year, becoming the fourth Raider in school history to earn the honor. The 6-foot-5 lefty has a 10-1 record with a 2.92 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 86.1 innings over 15 starts. The Dayton, Ohio native went a perfect 9-0 with a 2.94 ERA and 69 strikeouts over 11 starts (70.1 IP) against conference opponents. He leads the Horizon League in wins, ERA, opposing batting average (.220), and hits allowed per nine innings (7.30), while also holding top-five HL scores in innings pitched (2nd), WHIP (2nd, 1.18 ) and strikeouts (3rd).

Gongora’s ten wins in 2023 are tied for eighth nationally and third in single-season school history. Other 10-game winners include WSU Hall of Famers Brian Anderson and Mike Mathile, both of whom have retired from Nischwitz Stadium.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Head coach Alex Sogard won Horizon League Coach of the Year honors after leading the Raiders to a 39–21 overall, their fifth straight HL Regular Season title, and their third consecutive NCAA Regional appearance. He also earned the award in the 2019 and 2021 campaigns en route to becoming the first-ever Raider head coach to win three HL Coach of the Year honors. The previous record of two was held by former WSU skippers Rob Cooper (2010, 2011) and Greg Lovelady (2014, 2016). Dating back to the 2010 season, Wright State’s coaches have won eight of 14 Coach of the Year honors (Sogard, Cooper, Lovelady, and Jeff Mercer (2018)). Legendary Raider head coach Ron Nischwitz was the 2004 HL Coach of the Year.

AWARDS SEASON

In addition to the majors, the Raiders placed six players on the All-League First Team, with Gerry Anglin , Jay Luikart , Andrew Patrick , Sammy Sass And Jack Shirk join Gongora. Patrick Fultz And Joey Valentine collected All-Freshman Team honors.

EXPLORING THE STATE OF INDIANA

The Sycamores earned the No. 14 national seed on 42 wins, including a 24-3 record in conference play and a 19-4 at Bob Warn Field. ISU enters the tournament as the NCAA leader in fielding percentage (0.984), while placing third in WHIP (1.23), fifth in ERA (3.80), fifth in shutouts (7), eighth in hit by pitch (114) and seventh in walks allowed per nine innings (3.15).

Keegan Watson (.308) and Adam Pottinger (.300) bat above .300 for Indiana State, while Mike Sears leads the team in home runs (19), RBI (59), slugging (.636) and OPS (.970) . ISU’s weekend rotation of Matt Jachec, Connor Fenlong and Lane Miller has combined for a 23-5 overall record and a 3.33 ERA on the mound.

EXPLORE IOWA

The Hawkeyes enter the region with an overall record of 42-14 and a score of 15-8 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa has outscored opponents 466-241, averaging 8.3 runs per game. The pitching staff ranks 11th in the nation with a 4.04 ERA, while the defense ranks 14th in fielding percentage (.981).

Anthony Keaton hits a blistering .389 with 22 doubles, nine home runs, 38 RBI and 51 runs. Brennen Dorighi and Sam Petersen both have a 1,076 OPS. Starting pitchers Brody Brecht, Marcus Morgan and Ty Langenberg combined to go 15-7 with a sub-four ERA on the mound.

EXPLORE NORTH CAROLINA

The Tar Heels received an overall bid into the NCAA Tournament after going 35-22 in 2023 with a score of 14-14 in ACC play. North Carolina makes its 35th all-time NCAA appearance, sixth straight and third straight under head third-year coach Scott Forbes. UNC is in the top-50 nationally and third in the ACC in walks (21st, 321) and doubles (27th, 125). The pitching staff enters the tournament with a 4.73 ERA.

Mac Horvath leads the offense in several categories, including triples (2), homers (20), RBI (62), slugging (.704), OPS (1,123), and stolen bases (24). Jake Knapp has been UNC’s best starting pitcher, as he is 5-3 on the season with a 4.79 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 62.0 innings pitched. Vance Honeycutt was recently named ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

SO WE MEET AGAIN…

Wright State earned a series win over Indiana State at home during the 2022 season. The Raiders defeated ISU 6-3 in the opener before falling 6-2 in game two. by Julian Greenwell walk-off RBI doubled WSU to an 11-10 victory over the Sycamores in the Finals. Greenwell and Sammy Sass both hit .417 in the series. Jars of relief Tristan Haught And Chris Gallagher limited the Sycamores to a run apiece for three innings of work.

HISTORY VS. THE OTHER FIELD

The Raiders faced Iowa for the only time in the program’s history in 1989, which ended in a 3–1 loss. Wright State endured a three-game sweep of North Carolina in the only meeting between the two schools in 2012.

HOME RUN KING

Andrew Patrick hit a school-record 19 home runs this season, breaking the previous record of 16 set by Nick Shields (2001), Bryan Vickers (2004) and Gerry Anglin (2022). The sophomore has tallied four multi-homer games in 2023, highlighted by two blasts and five RBI in Wright State’s 12-9 victory over nationally ranked Kentucky (2/25). With 21 doubles and 29 stolen bases, he has a chance to become the first NCAA Division I player this season with more than 20 doubles, more than 20 home runs and more than 30 stolen bases.

STRIKE PITCHER

Starting pitcher Jack Shirk has proven to be one of the best hitters in the country, as he ranks 17th nationally in walks allowed per nine innings (1.54) and 27th nationally in strikeout-to walk ratio (5.07). The junior has walked only one batter in his last six starts in 35.1 innings pitched.

EXCELLENT PITCHING

Wright State’s pitching staff is in the top 100 nationally and is first in the Horizon League in walks allowed per nine innings (29th, 3.60), shutouts (31st, 4), strikeout-to-walk ratio (33rd, 2.44), WHIP (52nd, 1.41), ERA (58th, 4.85), hits allowed per nine innings (80th, 9.14) and strikeouts per nine innings (96th, 8.8).

The Raiders have a 3.43 ERA in their last 28 games. WSU has won 23 times in the span, striking out 249 and limiting opponents to a .230 batting average.

MONSTER FIGURES

Andrew Patrick has compiled some of the best offensive numbers in the country as he goes .333/.439/.711 with 21 doubles, four triples, 19 homers, 58 RBI, 70 runs and 29 stolen bases in 59 games. Wright State’s leading hitter leads the conference in top-100 national runs in doubles (33rd), home runs (46th), runs (23rd), stolen bases (29th), and total bases (21st, 162). The Hilliard, Ohio native has added 12 three-hit games and four multi-homer appearances.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Seven Raiders collected weekly Horizon League accolades during the 2023 campaign. Andrew Patrick And Jack Shirk took home weekly honors twice during the regular season.

Jack Shirk – Pitcher of the Week – 2/21/23

Gerry Anglin – Batter of the Week – 3/14/23

Andrew Patrick – Herd of the week – 3/28/23

Sebastian Gongora – Pitcher of the Week – 3/28/23

Julian Greenwell – Herd of the week – 4/18/23

Jack Shirk – Pitcher of the Week – 5/2/23

Joey Valentine – Pitcher of the Week – 5/9/23

Andrew Patrick – Herd of the week – 5/16/23

Tristan Haught – Pitcher of the Week – 5/16/23

STUDENT athletes

Wright state Gerry Anglin , Julian Greenwell , Josh Leisure , Jay Luikart And Andrew Patrick were named to the 2023 Valeo Horizon League Baseball All-Academic Team. The Raiders’ five All-Academic Team selections were the second-most among the Horizon League programs. As a team, Wright State had a 3.33 GPA in the 2023 spring semester. Twenty-eight student-athletes finished the semester with a GPA above 3.00.

ACTIVE STITCHES

Greenwell 30 game reached base series

Smith 27 game reached base series

Patrick 18 game reached base series

Fultz 8 game hitting streak

LOTS OF POP

Wright State leads the Horizon League with 76 home runs. Six players have gone into the yard, pushed past, more than six times Andrew Patrick with a team leading 19 in the category. Jay Luikart homered 11 times, while Julian Greenwell is hot on the heels with ten tours.

SPEED KILLS

The Raiders rank 26th nationally and first in the Horizon League with 108 stolen bases. Andrew Patrick swept a team-high 29 bases on 33 attempts while Gerry Anglin stole 14 bases. Dane Thomas is 13-for-14 on stolen bases and Avery Fisher is a perfect 10-out-of-10 in the category. Sammy Sass added a career-high 12 stolen bases on 15 attempts this season.

TEAM BOYS

Wright State ranks fourth in the nation with 39 sacrifice flies. Jay Luikart And Sammy Sass are tied for first place in the Horizon League and 58th nationally with six sacrifice flies.

“POWER 5” DOMINANCE

Wright State has broken a “Power Five” conference program 22 times since 2014, including three times this season.

2/16/14 vs. Michigan State (Neutral Venue) W, 7-1

3/1/14 at #4 Oregon State W, 6-2

2/22/15 – at #18 Ole Miss W, 3-1

3/1/15 at #11 Miami W, 12-6

5/31/2015 vs. Notre Dame (NCAA Regional) W, 4-0

2/26/16 at #8 NC State W, 10-8

3/5/16 in Georgia W, 3-1

6/5/16 vs. #20 Ohio State (NCAA Regional) W, 7-3

2/17/17 at #10 Clemson W, 6-4

2/19/17 at #10 Clemson W, 9-2

2/26/17 at #4 South Carolina W, 5-1

5/3/17 vs. Pittsburgh (neutral venue) W, 3-1

2/16/19 at #10 Ole Miss W, 9-5

2/24/19 at #19 Oklahoma State W, 5-4

4/3/19 at Indiana W, 15-4

2/19/20 at #1 Louisville W, 10-3

3/6/20 at #11 Tennessee W, 5-4

3/8/20 at #11 Tennessee W, 6-3

3/4/22 at Virginia Tech W, 11-5

2/25/23 in Kentucky W, 9/12

3/21/23 at Ohio State W, 3-0

5/23/23 vs. Ohio State W, 3-1