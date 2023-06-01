Ben Stokes has no fears for Test cricket’s future amid Ashe’s excitement

England captain Ben Stokes feels the excitement building for the Ashes and has no doubts about the long-term future of Test cricket.

The Stokes side will begin their summer of red-ball assignments on Thursday when they meet Ireland in a four-day Test at Lords.

Eyebrows were raised for the Ashes front-runner as Ireland dropped star bowler Josh Little, with orders to rest after a successful Indian Premier League spell with the runners-up Gujarat Titans ahead of the 50-over World Cup qualifiers next month.

Cricket Ireland’s high performance director Richard Holdsworth defended their decision by insisting that the Lords Test was not a top event to raise further concerns about the future of international red-ball cricket with more and more franchised competitions filling the cricket calendar.

Ben Stokes is excited about the upcoming Ashes series (John Walton/PA)

Stokes, who admitted he can understand Holdsworth’s comments, said: I’ve always been a big supporter of the testing format.

The whole landscape and the whole game of cricket is literally changing so fast in front of everyone’s eyes.

I see that T20 and Test Cricket are able to continue to be successful and progress side by side.

Look at what T20 has done for the game overall, the amount of attraction it has brought new fans, new players brought in to play cricket regardless of format, and also what T20 has been able to bring to Test cricket.

The transition between the two games is so different, but in certain periods in test matches you see the T20 side come out, and it’s only because the players have played it.

So I don’t see a world where T20 and Tests aren’t played in the future.

I don’t know how this build-up period for the Ashes compares to 2005, no idea, but it’s very hard to ignore and not be able to see the excitement.

England’s aggressive Bazball style has helped them push Test cricket to the forefront over the last 12 months.

Having won 10 of their 12 games since Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took over the red-ball team last May, all eyes are on what England can achieve when the stakes are at their highest this summer, after thinking conventionally for six seasons have reached. last year.

England scored on 5.50 runs and posted 506 for four on the first day at Rawalpindi in Pakistan’s 3-0 victory.

When asked if a 500-run day in the Ashes is possible, Stokes replied: Will be fine, right? Anything is possible, I think, if you have the support to go out and do it.

The thing about letting guys go free and stuff like that is you just don’t know where their ability ends, if that makes sense.

I think what we’ve seen over the last year is the same players who’ve been playing for a while go much higher in terms of their potential and they understand that maybe they’re better than they thought they were. I think it all has to do with the mindset change.

Stoke’s own preparation for this huge summer was spent in India at the IPL, but he only made two appearances, bowing over one.

However, the 31-year-old viewed his John Terry role as a blessing in disguise with the spell with eventual champion Chennai Super Kings time well spent after working on his stroke and managing his workload.

He reckons the latter will be key to ensuring he can play a full part with the ball as Australia rocks to Edgbaston for the Ashes opener.

The knee is in a much better place than in Wellington, Stokes reflected.

I’ve been in India for the last nine to ten weeks for the IPL but what I’ve done is put myself in a position where I can’t look back and regret or say I didn’t give myself the best chance to play a full part with the ball this summer.

James Andersonwho is being rested along with Ollie Robinson for this test was also cited as a template for Stokes to follow throughout the Ashes with his energy set to be spent bowling on the pitch, rather than training.

Jimmy is an incredible example of being able to manage his workload and everything he does outside of it, and he’s clearly been performing on the field for years, Stokes said.