Fouchier and Budde earn ITA Men’s Tennis Regional Awards





TEMPE, Arizona. The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) has announced the 2023 Division III Men’s Regional Awards and two Gusties earned recognition. Seniors Daniel Fouchier (Nootdorp, Netherlands) And Alex Budde (Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin) were both recognized for their excellence on the field and in their communities throughout the season. Fouchier was named the winner of the Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award, while Budde was named an ITA Most Improved Senior. The Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award recognizes student-athletes who have demonstrated extraordinary athleticism and leadership, as well as school, extracurricular and tennis achievements. Fouchier is the third Gustie in the past five years to win the Central Regions Arthur Ashe Award, as Michael O’Neil took the honor in 2020 and Chase Johnson in 2019. In his four years with Gustavus, Fouchier maintained a 3.86 grade point average while graduating International Management and minor Informatics. He has also been a key contributor to the team’s participation in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life fundraising efforts for cancer research, and volunteers to host tennis tournaments and mentor junior tennis players in his home country of the Netherlands. Alex Budde was named as the central region’s most improved senior, with a record in singles of 18-9 and a score of 23-7 in doubles. Primarily playing No. 5 in singles, Budde racked up nine nationally ranked wins. In doubles with partner Gage Gohl, Budde earned a No. 6 NCAA Region VIII ranking. The pair put up an impressive season, racking up wins over eight nationally ranked opponents, including wins in four of five post-season games against the Gusties. “We are so proud of Daniel and Alex,” said Head Coach Tommy Valentini. “These are well-deserved and very meaningful awards for both of them. They both had fantastic seasons on the field. They brought stability and consistency to our lineup throughout the year, winning so many big games that our group had a remarkable season. “More importantly, they have been pillars of leadership for us on and off the pitch – they compete with heart and integrity, mentor their younger teammates and build confidence in our approach. They were there every step of the way, faced adversity with courage and resilience throughout their careers, and cared for their teammates as leaders.” The ITA annually recognizes coaches and players for their excellence on the field and in their communities throughout the season. The Division III awards include: Wilson ITA Coach of the Year, ITA Assistant Coach of the Year, Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship, ITA Rookie of the Year, ITA Most Improved Senior, ITA Senior Player of the Year, and ITA Community Service Award. “We are grateful to them as players, but also as people. They have given so much to our program and they have increased the range of resources to play for Gustavus as they grew in so many ways during their time with us. I am grateful that they have been honored with these prestigious awards, it means a lot to them and to our program.” The national prize winners will be announced next Wednesday 7 June. ITA Edition

