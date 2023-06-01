O’Neill steps down as Salem State men’s hockey coach after 42 outstanding seasons Sport

Billy ONeill, who led the Salem State men’s hockey teams to unprecedented heights during a remarkable 42-year run behind the Vikings bench, announced his retirement Wednesday.

The Lynn-born, Danvers-bred, and longtime Salem resident is hanging up his skates after a career that saw him coach in 1,138 games for SSU, more than any other coach in NCAA Division 3 hockey history.

His teams compiled a record of 626-436-76 (.583 winning percentage), making ONeill one of only three coaches in NCAA Division 3 hockey history to earn 600 career wins and one of only 15 NCAA hockey coaches in all three divisions.

I felt this was the best time for me to call it a career. I am so grateful to be able to coach for so long, said ONeill, 66. I have made so many great memories over the years with my former players and coaches.

The years flew by and I can’t believe the end is here. The beautiful memories will always stay with me. I am at peace with my decision.

Dominance is not the description of O’Neill’s teams at Salem State. His squads won 20 or more five-team games in a 10-year span, including a school-record 24 wins in 1984-85. The Vikings ran underfoot in their Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference (MASCAC) league, winning 18 league crowns in O’Neill’s first 22 seasons and 23 overall.

Salem State would compete against all Division 2 and 3 rank entrants from all over New England and beyond, usually coming out on top. ONeills squads won Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) titles in 1985, 1994 and 1995 and made the ECAC playoffs 26 times. They also reached the NCAA Frozen Four in both 1992 (finishing third in the nation) and 1994 among his six NCAA tournament bids.

ONeill, a former St. Johns Prep hockey player, went skating for Jack Parker on Boston University’s blue line for four years in the late 1970s, helping the 1978 Terriers win the national championship and meeting his wife, Liz, there.

After graduation, he had a tryout with the Boston Bruins before starting coaching. He was an assistant coach for the late Bo Tierney at Bishop Fenwick High School and transitioned to a postgraduate assistant role at Norwich University before being hired to replace Beverly’s Mike Gilligan at Salem State after the latter’s six-year tenure from 1975-81 .

I had just finished my graduate assistant year in Norwich with (Marbleheads) Don Toot Cahoon, he said. The Salem State position became vacant and fortunately I had the support of President (James) Amsler and (Athletic Director) John Galaris. I was just looking to start coaching and never thought about how long my career in coaching would last.

O’Neill’s first win was against Alaska-Anchorage, 7–2, on November 14, 1981. He earned his 500th career win during the 2011–12 season and his 600th win on the final day of the 2018–19 season, both against Fitchburg.

Current Salem State athletic director Nicolle Wood (SSU class of 1995) said ONeill was not only a mentor as a coach and as a person, but also someone who always represented the university in the best possible light and left a transcendent legacy .

Despite building one of the most successful programs in New England during his career, he remained one of the most humble people in intercollegiate athletics I’ve ever met, Wood said. His teams have reached multiple Final Fours, won regional championships, dominated New England ice hockey opponents, and established SSU as a destination for top players in North America and Europe.

(ONeill) doesn’t get enough credit for the type of culture and program he built as he pursued and achieved excellence, she added. He recruits student-athletes who understand the opportunity to play like a Viking and positively represent the university in the classroom and community.

ONeill was a three-time New England Hockey Writers Coach of the Year and has coached 11 All-Americans, 10 Conference Players of the Year, and nearly 100 All-New England, All-ECAC East, and MASCAC All-Conference members.

ONeill also got to coach his son Andrew, who captained the Vikings from 2006-07 and later served as his father’s assistant coach. His younger son, Will, played college hockey at the University of Maine and played one game in the NHL for the Philadelphia Flyers, and his oldest child, daughter Rachel, worked in the UMass Amherst hockey office.

Salem State has said a national search will begin in the coming weeks for the school’s sixth head hockey coach. But it’s extremely unlikely that anyone will ever replace legend Billy ONeill.

