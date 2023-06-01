Sports
Victorian man Luke Missen will represent Australia in three sports at World Dwarf Games
Luke Missen grew up in an eastern Victorian farming district and rarely saw other little people.
Most important points:
- Luke Missen will compete in the World Dwarf Games in July
- The event will see hundreds of short-statured athletes compete in a wide variety of sports
- A community leader says this is one of the few times when people of short stature can feel completely comfortable knowing their environment has been adapted for them
But his passion for sports has made him one of the best badminton, football and basketball players in the world.
The athlete, who grew up in Denison, will head to Germany at the end of July to represent Australia at the World Dwarf Games for the second time.
The event, like the Olympics, is held every four years and is the largest international sporting event held exclusively for athletes with dwarfism.
Missen said the games had a supportive culture and provided an opportunity to meet other athletes.
“There’s an athlete’s village that everyone stays in,” he said.
“There are different events that happen at night, like social events that you all go…[such as the] opening ceremony [and] closing ceremony.
“[It helps] build some awareness, because you’re competing with other people of short stature, and that’s a medical condition.
The International Dwarf Athletic Federation was founded after the first World Dwarf Games in 1993 in the United States, which featured athletes with dwarfism from 10 different countries.
This year’s competitions begin on July 28 and run for eight days, with around 500 athletes from around the world converging at the German University of Sports in Cologne.
Events include archery and crossbow, badminton, basketball, boccia, powerlifting, soccer, swimming, track and field, table tennis and volleyball, with some sports modified to accommodate restrictions.
Regions disadvantaged
For Missen, 30, training has proved difficult due to living in a region with limited sports clubs and diversity.
“Growing up, I never really knew other people of short stature, as some in the cities and other more populated areas may have known,” he said.
“I went to a small primary school, always competed and played sports with my brother and my family and classmates.”
Missen now lives in Bairnsdale, works full time at a water treatment plant and travels to Sale and Melbourne for badminton training.
“To keep up the training regimen and be able to perform, it’s a bit difficult from that perspective,” he said.
“Priority what [sport] you want to focus on more, while also committing to the team events, which we try to do through training camps, it’s a challenge.
Missen said athletes who live regionally and work full-time should receive more support.
“There needs to be more awareness about that and programs need to be put in place so that people can get away from work and start exercising and not have to organize their own time on how they’re going to do it,” he said.
“You come in late at night or very early in the morning, which isn’t great for fatigue purposes and all that stuff, so there definitely needs to be more focus and awareness on that.”
Kobie Donovan has played quite a few sports for people of short stature.
She was the Australian captain in athletics, football and badminton and is now a leader within the Short Statured People of Australia (SSPA) network.
Sense of community
Donovan said it was a unique feeling to be in a room with other little people.
“The shocking thing is 500 people of short stature — and even for a short person that’s a lot to take in, to be in a room full of people your own size and height,” she said.
“You feel very involved because everything is adjusted, while every day we have to think about things like reaching a desk to check in.
“You have a kind of escape for a week where you don’t feel like you’re the odd one out, and everyone’s on the same level.”
But like many nonprofits, SSPA relies on donations and grants.
Many of its members, like other elite athletes with disabilities, must balance full-time work and training and raise funds to participate in national and international competitions.
“It takes a lot of effort to go to training camps three or four times a year,” Donovan said.
“Unfortunately, we don’t get much government funding purely because of the technical side of becoming a national sports organization.
“But we’re lucky to have a lot of community generosity to help us with sponsorships, fundraising, or just by donating.”
