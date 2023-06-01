



Wolverine Quintet named to CSC Academic All-District Team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sophie Isom , Aurora Rynda , Savanna Sutherland , Sam Tran And Kayla Windemuller were named College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honorees Wednesday (May 31), the organization announced. Sutherland’s outstanding academic performance while pursuing a degree in Biology, Health, and Society is even more impressive when combined with a breakthrough year for athletic achievement. En route to the 2023 outdoor NCAA Track and Field Championships, Sutherland won the 400-meter hurdles at East Preliminaries. She also holds the 400m hurdles, indoor 200m and is part of the indoor 4×400 and outdoor 4×100 school records. Sutherland also earned a Canadian record in the 400 meters (indoor), first team All-America honors, first team All-Big Ten honors (indoor and outdoor), two Big Ten Women’s Track Athlete of the Week and the Michigan Showstopper of the year award. As a graduate transfer, Isom had a strong year on and off the job. She is a 2023 UM Athletic Academic Achievement Award, earned with a high grade point average while pursuing her Master of Applied Economics. She also earned second-team All-America (indoor), first-team All-Big Ten (indoor), is a member of the school record indoor 4×400 relay, and received the Michigan Showstopper of the Year award. She will compete in the 4×400 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Rynda took her 11th Big Ten title this season while graduating with a degree in Gender, Health and Society. Rynda also won three Big-Ten titles this season (600 m indoor, medley relay indoor, 800 m outdoor), earned first-team All-America honors, helped set a facility record in the medley relay at the Big Ten Championships, earned first-team All-Big Ten (indoor and outdoor), and will compete at the NCAA Outdoor Championships to close out the season. Tran studied kinesiology and was on the Big Ten title-winning distance medley team this season, earning cross country All-Great Lakes Region and second team All-Big Ten honors. Windemuller studied public health and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors (outside). Release from College Sports Communicators

Release from College Sports Communicators

