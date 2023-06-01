The first full moon in June brings an annual spike in cricket sales

Randy Zellers Assistant head of communications

LITTLE ROCK Bait shops in Arkansas are preparing for another wave of bream to head to their spawning grounds and the ensuing wave of anglers looking to fill their cricket cages to chase these feisty hunters during the best days of the bream brood.

The first full moon in June was a saying I was told by Johnny Riley, the first boss I ever worked for. Riley knew better than anyone when the bream brood was because his livelihood depended on it. He owned and operated Riley Bait Farm in Southaven, Mississippi. During my sophomore year of high school, I spent much of my free time feeding and watering crickets that he hatched and raised for bait shops to sell in eastern Arkansas and northern Mississippi. It was hot, sweaty, and smelly work, but for a kid who just got his driver’s license, it paid enough to keep gas in the family car and fix some bent bumpers and dents that my parents pretended not to notice.

Three dates always stood out as the hectic time for those little brown bits of bream candy: Memorial Day, Labor Day, and that first full moon in June. The first two were a result of the traditional three-day weekends that book summer. The last stinger was the product of some primordial switch that led red sunfish and bluegill in the mid-south to nest in front of their spawn and destroy anything that found its way into their spawning grounds.

Bluegill and redfish are the main bream species anglers will try to catch in Arkansas. Both species grow large enough to put up a healthy fight on an ultra-light rod and make it worth bringing home a limit for the dinner table. Both prefer to spawn on gravel bottoms in shallow water. Both are also colony nesters, meaning they will gather side by side in large groups to help protect each other’s nests and intruders. Each bream makes a small saucer-shaped depression in the bottom of the lake to lay eggs, fertilize them and protect them from thieves. With some searching, fishermen can find huge honeycomb nest blocks that can produce for days. Often the same area will produce year after year because it has just the right mix of soil content, nearby cover and water depth to play as a nursery.

Finding bream beds can take some time but it is worth it with the large amount of angelfish that can be caught. Look for those gravel bottom areas on the sides of secondary points and other areas that are shielded from waves and currents. Old roadbeds from before lakes flooded also provide that hard-bottom spawning bream search. In some lakes with lows, you can sometimes find the saucer-shaped remnants of last year’s beds during the winter, marking them for future fishing opportunities. If the water is clear enough, you can even see the depressions themselves as you scan the shallows. Modern electronics can make finding bream beds a little easier, as many anglers have learned to use side-scanning sonar to locate these pockmarked sand and gravel spots.

Once you find an active bream bed, you’ll know right away. Rarely will a cricket or red wiggler be left undisturbed for more than a few seconds when near a spawning bluegill or redear. Anglers without the benefit of sonar can simply cover water flowing towards likely targets on their way until they make contact. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commissions Beginner’s Guide to Fishing is packed with great information on how to rig rods, reels, hooks and lines to get the most out of your fishing trip.

However, be careful not to catch all the bream in the colony. Leaving a few to guard the nests can lead to more bream setting up shop between trips, replenishing your fishing area for a few trips before a bed goes out. Experienced bream anglers keep a rotation of bream banks locked in their heads, keeping only five or ten of the largest fish of each before moving on.

Even if you can’t make it to the water before the first full moon in June, there’s still plenty of opportunity for panfish in Arkansas all summer long. Spawning activities are also likely to occur in the few days before and after each summer full moon. Even if you can’t time your trips with the moon schedule, bream is one of the most cooperative species on the Arkansas angling menu, especially if you’ve got one of those little brown critters that helped pay for some of this author’s wonder years.