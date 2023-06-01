







Tim Cowie/Tim Cowie Photography Football

5/31/2023 1:59 PM

BOONE, NC Kickoff times and network designations were announced Wednesday for the first four games on App State’s 2023 football schedule, plus the Mountaineers’ midweek game against a visiting Coastal Carolina on Oct. 10. September 2 vs. Gardner-Webb (3:30 p.m. on ESPN+)

September 9 in North Carolina (5:15 p.m. on ACC Network)

September 16 vs. East Carolina (3:30 p.m. on ESPN+)

September 23 in Wyoming (7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

October 10 (Tuesday) vs. Coastal Carolina (7:30 p.m. on ESPN2) Individual ticket information for App State home and road games is expected to be available in the coming weeks. App State’s first two home games begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN+: the Sept. 2 opener against Gardner-Webb and the Sept. 16 game against East Carolina. The first two road games both start later, starting with a 5:15 p.m. kickoff in Chapel Hill against North Carolina on September 9. That match will be shown on the ACC Network. Two weeks later, right after ECU’s visit to Boone, the Mountaineers play in Wyoming on CBS Sports Network. That game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. local time in Laramie, Wyo. That means five of App State’s first six games have a scheduled launch time and a designated network. App State follows the trip to Wyoming with a game the following Saturday at ULM, and that Sept. 30 game precedes the Oct. 10 showdown with Coastal. The 2023 Sun Belt Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 2 will air on ABC or ESPN at 4 p.m. ET (3 CT). The game features the champions of the conference’s East and West divisions and is played at the venue of the division winner with the best overall conference record. The 2023 season concludes with the Sun Belt guaranteed a minimum of five seats in post-season bowl games: the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, Cure Bowl (Orlando), Myrtle Beach Bowl, Camellia Bowl (Montgomery), and 68 Ventures Bowl (mobile). ). The Sun Belt also has backup agreements with ESPN Events and the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (Shreveport). R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2:15 p.m. ET, ESPN Cure bowl Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Saturday, December 16, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC Myrtle Beach bowl Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC

Monday, Dec. 18, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Camellia scale Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

Saturday, Dec. 23, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN 68 Ventures bowl Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Saturday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

