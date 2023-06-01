



Ben Stokes supports the relevance of Test Cricket in the rapidly evolving world of cricket. Twitter/AFP England captain Ben Stokes expressed confidence in the future of Test cricket as he prepared to lead his team in the upcoming Ashes series against Australia. Stokes, who has been an outspoken advocate for the traditional format, acknowledged cricket’s rapidly changing landscape, but stressed that Test cricket and T20 can coexist successfully. He highlighted the positive impact of T20 cricket in attracting new fans and players to the game and also noted how T20 has influenced Test cricket, with players incorporating aggressive T20 style play into the longer format. Stokes believes both formats will continue to be played in the future. Stokes’ comments came ahead of England’s season opener against Ireland, a four-day test match at Lord’s. There was some controversy surrounding the selection of the Ireland side as they omitted fast bowler Josh Little, who had recently competed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was rested ahead of a World Cup qualifier. Richard Holdsworth, Cricket Ireland’s high performance director, defended the decision, stating that the Lord’s Test was not a major event for his side this season. Under the leadership of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, England has adopted an aggressive style of play in Test cricket known as “Bazball”, named after McCullum’s nickname. This approach has resulted in a very successful run for England, winning 10 of their 12 games since Stokes and McCullum took charge in May last year. The team has challenged conventional Test thinking, as evidenced by their remarkable 506-4 innings on the opening day of a Test match against Pakistan in December. Stokes believes that the players’ mindset change and lack of limits to what is possible contributed to their improved performance. Looking ahead to the Ashes series, Stokes expressed excitement and optimism, noting the buildup and anticipation surrounding the historic rivalry. He also hinted at the possibility of England scoring 500 runs a day against Australia’s formidable bowling attack, stressing that anything is possible with the right mindset and support. Stokes recently took part in the Indian Premier League with the Chennai Super Kings where he focused on his batting and managed his workload. He expressed satisfaction with his preparation for the upcoming Ashes series, stating that his knee, which had previously been a problem, was in much better shape.

