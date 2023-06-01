Sports
2023 Florida Football Schedule: Gators open Thursday in Utah, four nights to kick off the season
Image credit: Courtney Culbreath, UAA
It won’t air on Amazon Prime, but the Florida Gators will open the 2023 season with football on Thursday nights. Florida kicks off Year 2 under head coach Billy Napier on the road against the Utah Utes in a game previously scheduled for Saturday, September 2, but will now begin Thursday, August 31 at 8:00 PM ET. This is part of four consecutive night games the Gators will play to begin the campaign.
No specific reason was given as to why the Utes game was moved up three days, as it was the highest profile game scheduled for that Saturday by a significant margin. Florida in Utah is now the signature game on the official kickoff day for Week 1 and one of only two games between Power Five opponents to be played before the majority of FBS teams compete on September 2.
This marks the first time in over 30 years that the Gators will play a regular season game on a Thursday (at Mississippi State on October 1, 1992). Florida last took the field on a Thursday when it defeated Oklahoma in the 2009 BCS Championship Game to close out the 2008 season.
It will also be the second time in the past five seasons that the Gators’ opening game has been postponed earlier than previously scheduled. Florida previously saw its Week 1 game against Miami, played in Orlando, pushed forward seven days to Week 0 in 2019.
UF played a regular season game for the first time in the history of the program on Friday last year when it visited Florida State in the final week of the campaign.
The Gators defeated a top-10 Utes team 29-26 to open the 2022 season in Gainesville, Florida. The only previous game between the programs was a Florida 38-29 victory over Utah in 1977. This season’s matchup will conclude the scheduled home-and-home series between the programs.
Following the Week 1 matchup, ESPN announced on Wednesday that the Gators would play four straight night games to open the season. Notably, Florida will host Tennessee on September 16 at 7 p.m. While the game traditionally airs at 3:30 p.m. on CBS, the network opted to show Georgia and South Carolina in Week 3.
|Date
|gator ace
|Time/score
|TV recording
|8/31
|at Utah
|8 p.m
|ESPN
|9/9
|against McNeese
|7:30 PM
|ESPNU
|9/16
|against Tennessee
|19:00
|ESPN
|23-09
|against charlotte
|19:00
|ESPN+
|9/30
|at Kentucky
|7/10
|against Vanderbilt
|10/14
|in S.Carolina
|28/10
|against Georgia
|3:30 pm
|CBS
|11/4
|against Arkansas
|11/11
|at LSU
|18/11
|at Missouri
|25/11
|against Florida St.
|
Sources
https://www.onlygators.com/05/31/2023/florida-football-schedule-2023-gators-open-at-utah-on-thursday-four-night-games-to-start-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
