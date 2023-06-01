Djokovic Defeats Fucsovics, Advances At Roland Garros | ATP tour





Novak Djokovic overcame a thrilling first-set challenge from Marton Fucsovics before accelerating to an eventual comfortable 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3 second-round victory at Roland Garros on Wednesday. The third seed let a 5-2 lead slip in the opening set as an inspired Fucsovics roared at Court Philippe-Chatrier early on. The world No. 83 took on Djokovic in a series of exciting exchanges under the lights in Paris, but the 22-time Major champion shifted gears to comfortably claim the tiebreaker. Things were largely smooth sailing for Djokovic from then on, as he broke Fucsovic’s serve seven times in the second and third sets to take a two-hour, 44-minute win. Djokovic hit the ball with power and depth from both wings throughout, a positive sign for the 36-year-old as he bids for a record 23rd main crown and to reclaim the No. 1 Pepperstone ATP ranking. You May Also Like: How Medvedev’s Roland Garros Loss Affects Battle For World No. 1 Unlike every Djokovic setback, a sublime return from Fucsovics formed the basis for his recovery in the first set. The Hungarian made nine break points in the set, but converted only one as Djokovic repeatedly deflected him with accurate serves at key moments. Despite appearing visibly frustrated for a while after losing his early lead, Djokovic’s level did not falter and he completed his victory with more than half (52/99) of the points on return. With his win, he extended his lead in the ATP Head2Head series against Fucsovics to 5-0. I think [I was nervous] because it was 7-6 in an hour and a half, Djokovic said at his post-match press conference when asked about his struggles closing out the first set. I mean, if I’m not nervous on the field, there are two reasons. [Either] I’m very loose and comfortable and confident, or I don’t care much about playing or winning. Nervousness is part of my job, part of what I do. Sometimes I express it, sometimes I internalize it. You know, sometimes I talk to myself. Occasionally I chat with my team. [The] the important thing is that whatever happens, you manage to regroup and move in the right direction. Now in the third round at Roland Garros for the 18th consecutive year, Djokovic will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Paris after the 29th-seeded Spaniard beat #NextGenATP Frenchman Luca Van Assche 6-4, 6-3, 7-6( 5 ). That will be a rematch of last year’s two-round clash in Monte-Carlo, when Davidovich Fokina stunned then world No. 1 Djokovic in three sets at the ATP Masters 1000 event. Djokovic leads their ATP Head2Head series 2-1 overall, but Davidovich Fokina will look to that most recent encounter for confidence as he prepares to take on the two-time Roland Garros champion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/djokovic-fucsovics-roland-garros-2023-wednesday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos