Two former Santa Rosa hockey players have been convicted of sexual assault in Reno

Two minor league hockey players from Santa Rosa will face sentencing in July after they were convicted last year of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman while on a team trip in Reno.

Dominic Jones, 35, and Moses Matthews, 34, each face life in prison with the possibility of parole when they are sentenced July 13 by Nevada’s Washoe County Superior Court.

A jury convicted them on May 10 each of one charge of sexual assault. Matthews was also convicted of capturing and distributing an image of a person’s private property without permission.

A third defendant, 31-year-old Josiah Nikkel, was acquitted of assault.

“We believed the evidence supported the convictions of all defendants in the case. However, we respect the jury’s decision,” Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks said in a statement to The Press Democrat.

Matthews, Jones and Nickel played for the Santa Rosa Growlers, a senior and amateur ice hockey team that plays home games at Snoopys Home Ice in Santa Rosa.

They were in Reno for two games against the Reno Ice Raiders when the Reno Police Department arrested them at their hotel.

All three were removed from the team after their arrest.

Investigators said the victim met Matthews at The Stick nightclub and they went to his room at the Reno Suites on East Second Street and had consensual sex.

She agreed to stay the night, and they drove to her dorm for an overnight bag before having more sex in the hotel room.

Jones and Nickel later returned to the room they shared with Matthews. Prosecutors say Jones stepped on top of the victim and raped her while Matthews held her arms down.

According to a lawsuit, Nikkel forced the victim to perform oral sex.

Investigators wrote in an arrest report that the victim lay there crying and unable to move or say no while being held.

She saw flashing lights and thought she was being filmed.

The Public Prosecution Service confirmed on Wednesday that she had not been admitted. The second charge against Moses relates to a photo he took during consensual sex and sent to Nikkel.

The victim got out of bed after asking for her phone so she could call a friend. She packed her things and left the room crying with Matthews following her.

In the hallway, she told him this wasn’t okay and Matthews drove her home, according to the arrest report.

She was later examined at Renown Regional Medical Center and interviewed by investigators.

Jury members deliberated for eight hours before reaching their verdict, the prosecution said.

Jones’ father, John Jones of Las Vegas, said he believes his son and Matthews were wrongfully convicted.

He alleged that his son and Matthews participated in what he said was consensual sex.

This shouldn’t happen to them, he said.

Jones said the defendants, all black men, didn’t stand a chance because the arrests were announced prior to trial and the jurors were mostly women and had no people of color.

He said he is trying to prove his son’s innocence and get him out of jail.

A lawyer for Matthews was not immediately available for comment.

Nickel could not be reached for comment.

